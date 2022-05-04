Home Repairs Initiative Is Launched By Urban Renewal

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

URBAN Renewal has launched a new home repair initiative in response to hundreds of homeowners who are hurting and in need of restoration of the houses in which they live.

State Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming announced the programme during a press conference at Urban Renewal yesterday.

She said some $2.6m is earmarked for the initiative, which is scheduled to continue over the next two months.

“Today is the launch of Urban Renewal revolutionised small home repairs project,” Ms Rahming said during the launch.

“We wanted to ensure that the wider Bahamas, and not only New Providence, but our Family of Islands, which are Eleuthera, Long Island, Exuma, Cat Island and all the islands, letting them know that we are now commencing our home repairs under the Davis-Cooper administration.

“Thus far, we have hundreds of homes before us. Hundreds of applications where persons would’ve come in and they’re crying out for help and more importantly, why we saw this as so important to start now is because so many persons have lost their jobs.”

Given the significant economic hardship experienced by many, Ms Rahming said the government has decided to expand the programme this year and will be doing more than just roofing repairs.

She also revealed that an independent committee has been formed to assist with the selection process, which she said will be fair and unbiased.

“We have moved beyond just the roofing repair as the last administration did,” she said. “During our move about in the community, we have inspected many homes and we have found out that not only roofs need to be repaired, some people don’t have bathrooms. Certain places are in disrepair. Some people don’t have running water. It’s so much that’s not in place, so the other need is that we saw that (there is) urgency to do this now with the hurricane season fast approaching.”

“Can you imagine persons who have lost their jobs? They don’t have a dollar to fix their roof and what they’re thinking right now and we have decided in our minds and policy mandate that we’re going to revitalise communities and so you would see over the next course of the two months, we have some $2.6m that we want to inject into the islands - New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family of Islands. We’re going to do that with what is left in the budget and, of course, as the new budget climax, we will even be doing more and so we’re also asking for persons to be patient with us as we go through this process.”

As for who will be able to qualify, Stephen Dean, chairman of Urban Renewal Commission, said a number of important factors will be looked at.

He said: “Once they apply, we have someone go there to examine and look at the repairs and we will take the process from there, but they must verify that they own the property because we have had experiences in the past where properties were done and the next thing, the landlord came and put up the rent or put the people out so we have taken every precaution. We have learned from our mistakes.”

The former senior assistant commissioner also gave assurances that officials will be closely monitoring the process to ensure that repairs are completed in a timely and efficient manner.

“We are trying to hit every island and we are going as far as Mayaguana. People out there are saying they’re having issues. Inaguans are saying they are having issues. So, we are going to strategically look at it and try our best to be as prudent and as vigilant for those persons who might be unscrupulous and you know with my background, I gone try (to) use some of that,” he added.

Officials were unable to say how many homes are targeted to be repaired in the first cycle.

However, all are encouraged to apply at one of the Urban Renewal’s offices.

“No one person is touching any one application,” said Bishop Arthur Evans, assistant chairman of URC.

“There is a process here and so the application will come to the committee as two separate committees are dealing with each application. Checks and balances are going to be provided where we look through these things and we help our people. So, it has nothing to do with whether or not it’s Farm Road or Gambier. It doesn’t matter. Once we get the application, we see that as our ability to help our people so come to any Urban Renewal Centre and we will facilitate your application.”