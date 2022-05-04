Police Hunt Man In Murder Probe

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are searching for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a murder investigation.

An all points bulletin has been issued for Jamal Jerome Chatelain, 33, of No 110 Watergate Drive. He is about five feet, eight inches tall of medium build, and weighs about 130 pounds. He is of medium brown complexion with dark brown eyes, and dreadlocks.

Police are warning that Chatelain is considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with extreme caution. People are asked to call police at 352- 1919, 350-3106/9, 350-3014, or 911.