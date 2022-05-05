$1bn Black Hole Of Unpaid Taxes: Inland Revenue Reveals Scale Of Outstanding Arrears By Bahamians

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Government’s top revenue agency yesterday revealed that “unacceptable non-compliance” by Bahamian taxpayers had resulted in the build-up of $1bn in outstanding tax arrears that it was now aggressively pursuing.

Shunda Strachan, the Department of Inland Revenue’s acting director, speaking as the Revenue Enhancement Unit’s new Carmichael Road headquarters were formally unveiled, said: “Over the last several years, we have seen an unacceptable rate of non compliance.

“In total, taxpayers have failed to file or to pay close to $1bn. We are seeing an increasing number of businesses that are failing to renew their Business Licenses and their VAT (value added tax) returns. Worse yet, we have identified businesses that are intentionally under-recording [the value of transactions] to avoid what they are obligated to pay.”

Ms Strachan did not specifically identify the areas where these arrears have accumulated, although her words indicated that VAT and Business Licence fees are two. The others are likely to include real property tax and Customs duties, as all four are the main target areas that the Revenue Enhancement Unit is focused on when it comes to pursuing bill-ducking tax cheats.

The timeframe when these arrears accumulated was also not identified, although the last full-year report by the Auditor-General revealed that some $600m in outstanding real property taxes were owed at the end of the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Focusing on real property tax, the Department of Inland Revenue chief said: “In terms of categories we do know that the greatest category of delinquency is in our commercial properties.

“So those are the persons or the property owners that have commercial properties. More than 70 percent of our arrears stem from there. Then, after that, we have the category of persons with vacant land or foreigners who own vacant land.”

Given the Government’s strained financial position, with the national debt now over $10.5bn and still growing, Ms Strachan reiterated that the Government plans to get tough with tax delinquents. The collection/enforcement measures could see the Department of Inland Revenue seek to “garnish”, or take a lien over, wages, revenues and bank accounts, she said, along with the imposition of sanctions such as penalties, surcharges and fines.

Private collection agencies have also been hired to pursue outstanding real property taxes. Ms Strachan said: “This time around, we have engaged private collection agencies with all those accounts that have been consistently delinquent.



“I must stress knowing your real property tax status is a responsibility that comes along with property ownership. So the real property tax reassessment initiative [by Tyler Technologies] was just one of the many efforts that we have embarked upon to begin the compliance process.”

The Ministry of Finance has already served notice on all financial services regulators and their mortgage-lending licensees that it plans to finally use powers it has long-possessed under the Real Property Tax Act to require the latter to pay tax on behalf of their borrowers who are in arrears.

The Government is pressuring the banks and other financial lenders to ensure their mortgage clients and up-to-date, and have no outstanding real property tax arrears. Institutions have responded by urging borrowers to become current, given that outstanding taxes would supplant their security as a first lien over the subject property, and warning that the situation could impact their mortgage loans and whether they remain current.

It previously contracted Tyler Technologies to conduct an island-wide mapping exercise of New Providence that ensured all properties are captured on the real property tax roll. This, and the subsequent revaluations, are a first step in what the Government views as a wide-ranging exercise that will lead to all taxable property owners paying their fair share.

Ralph Munroe, deputy comptroller of Customs, said the agency continues to be challenged by importers submitting false or under-valued declarations in a bid to avoid or evade the full payment of due taxes. He described the problem as “significant”.

As an example, Customs may only collect 85 percent of what is due to the Government. While “that’s a high figure”, and results in the agency collecting $800m per fiscal year, that 15 percent which is missed is equivalent to $120m which the Government never realises.

“Most of it is due to undervaluation, and not that persons don’t declare, but it is with false declarations. Then it depends on the classification. If you entered the wrong rate or an undervaluation, then give us a value that will reflect the actual cost of the transaction,” he said.

Simon Wilson, the Ministry of Finance’s financial secretary, said the Government “has the tools” to determine which goods are undervalued. This was easy to determine with vehicles, he added, as the Ministry of Finance has access to the same valuation books that importers use, As a result, it would be difficult to pass vehicles through Customs using a false declaration that under-values the purchase.