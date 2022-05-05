Henfield: We Must Reduce Fossil Fuels

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER Cabinet minister said yesterday the country must be more “deliberate” and take aggressive steps to harness renewable energy in an effort to reduce our need for fossil fuels.

Darren Henfield made his plea in the Senate yesterday as he raised concerns about the high cost of energy, which, he said, is “prohibitive” in doing good business in the country.

Senator Henfield said he believed the country was not making enough progress to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels despite its ambitious target in generating 30 percent of its energy needs by 2030.

His comments came as senators debated the Climate Change and Carbon Markets Initiative 2022 Bill. The Bill was eventually passed yesterday.

“We have to look at it more deliberately how we invest in these types of things to cause us to become less dependent on fossil fuels because the cost of energy is prohibitive to doing good business in The Bahamas and I believe across this region it’s just too high,” Mr Henfield said. “But, I am afraid that we are not moving aggressively as we ought to in this regard so I want to sound the alarm that we need to be more deliberate, honourable AG, as we move to reduce our need to rely on fossil fuels.

“I have heard discussions since this Bill was debated in the House of Assembly, I have heard discussions about the cruise ships that come to our ports and burn harmful fuels right downtown in our city where the cities they homeport in Florida and wherever else they homeport, they can’t burn down there so why would they come here and burn those bad fuels here and you can’t burn them where you’re from. I mean we love you (because) you provided a good living for us, but, you know, just practice here what you practice at home and be good corporate citizens.

“Just to say then though we will reduce our carbon emissions by 30 percent by… 2030, that’s about eight years from now, that’s extremely ambitious. I know when we went to commonwealth heads we were determined to do away with single use plastics… so we have to be more aggressive.”

The senator also contended that the time for action is now as he called for the government to provide a plan as to how it intends to achieve its renewable energy goals.

“We just can’t make statements,” he charged. “We have to provide a roadmap and give the people due notice that this is what we intend to do and this is the timeframe in which we intend to do it so when we come and say look, we ain’t gonna let you use those them single waste plastics anymore, they won’t cuss you to high heaven. Provide a roadmap that gets us there.”

He also echoed a similar call for rebuilding hurricane resilience, noting the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the predictions of similar storms in the future.

“We must redouble our efforts towards rebuilding resilience and every aspect of our resistance because hurricanes are a part of our natural existence. Resilience must become to us far more than a cliché of convenience, but part of our lives.”

Earlier in his speech, Senator Henfield said the country was facing “extinction” due to the worsening threat of climate change.

He added: “We had a respectable showing at COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, but we need far more than just a good showing if we are to survive the climate injustice being heaped upon us by the developing countries who are the principal offenders of climate change. As recognised by the prime minister and all others on the planet, we need world leaders to take concrete action on climate change.

“We are facing, and I hate to sound like an alarmist, but we are facing extinction and we just don’t have the luxury of the time for more talk and unfulfilled promises by these big countries. We don’t have the luxury for that anymore.”