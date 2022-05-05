Labour On The Blocks Job Initiative Returns

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Keith Bell yesterday launched the Labour on the Blocks 2.0 job fair initiative.

Mr Bell said in the fourth quarter of 2015, the Department of Labour initiated a programme that was dubbed Labour on the Blocks. The programme was spearheaded by the Public Employment Services Unit (PESU) and designed to reduce the high levels of unemployment in New Providence by the utilisation of a number of public parks, throughout New Providence to hold job fairs on Saturdays.

Mr Bell said Labour on the Blocks 2.0 is similar to the 2015 programme, but has been expanded to include a number of “new and exciting features”.

He said: “While the ultimate goal is to reduce the levels of unemployment in the labour market and bring together job seekers with employers, the new features of the 2022 version will enable both jobseekers and employers to have access to additional services by the government and Department of Labour.”

Some of the new features include, but are not limited to the expansion beyond New Providence where at least one fair will be held on a Family Island.

He pointed to the utilisation of other government agencies, including BTVI, NTA and UB, and other private institutions at the job fair to enable job seekers to access services to better prepare them to obtain gainful employment.

There is also the use of the Department of Labour’s communication unit to live stream for each job fair making the event “inter-active and attractive to younger job seekers.”

On May 7, the department will hold two fairs in New Providence and Grand Bahama simultaneously and will be focused on a number of inner-city communities.

The job fair in the capital will be held at Columbus Primary School grounds from 8am-2pm. Surrounding areas being targeted are Englerston, Centerville, and St Barnabas. Mr Bell confirmed that more than 30 employers have confirmed their attendance and are expecting to hire persons at the event.

At the same time in Grand Bahama a job fair will be held at Jack Hayward High School gymnasium. The department in Freeport has confirmed over 20 companies. Another feature at this fair is the attendance of The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to start recruitment.