Thirty Firms To Attend Labour On The Blocks

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Some 30 companies will be present at this weekend’s Labour on the Blocks 2.0 job fair, the Department of Labour announced yesterday, as it bids to reduce unemployment by bringing work opportunities to local neighbourhoods.

Keith Bell, minister for labour and Immigration, affirmed: “In keeping with the Government’s commitment to develop partnership with the private sector, and to reduce the levels of unemployment in our country, the Ministry of Labour and Immigration, in conjunction with the Department of Labour, is formally launching a new initiative.

“In the fourth quarter of 2015, the Department of Labour initiated a programme that was dubbed ‘Labour on the Blocks’. The programme was spearheaded by the Public Employment Services Unit and designed to reduce the high levels of unemployment in New Providence by the utilisation of a number of public parks throughout New Providence to hold job fairs on Saturdays.

“I am extremely pleased to announce the launch of Labour on the Blocks 2.0. Labour on the Blocks 2.0 is similar to the 2015 programme, but has been expanded to include a number of new and exciting features,” the minister added.

“While the ultimate goal is to reduce the levels of unemployment in the labour market, and bring together job seekers with employers, the new features of the 2022 version will enable both job seekers and employer to have access to additional services by the Department of Labour. Some of the new features of Labour 2.0 include, but are not limited to, expansion beyond New Providence where job fairs will be held on a Family Islands.”

The Department of Labour plans to hold job fairs at public schools to help reduce the costs involved in staging them. “The involvement of a number of community-based groups, churches and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to publicise the job fairs will ensure more participation and attendance from members in the community,” Mr Bell said.

“The utilisation of other government agencies including BTVI (Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute), the National Training Agencyand the University of the Bahamas, and other private institutions at the job fair, will enable job seekers to access services to better prepare them to obtain gainful employment. The utilization of the Department of Labour’s communication unit will live stream each job fair, making the event interactive and attractive to younger job seekers.”

Robert Farquharson, the Government’s director of labour, said it is impossible to determine how many Bahamians will find employment at the job fair. However, he said: “The Sandals Group of Companies are seeking persons to fly to Exuma to work on the Exuma property [Emerald Bay], and to a property they have on Fowl Cay.

“We know a number of sectors have confirmed their participation - the construction sector, the financial services sector, FirstCaribbean Bank, SuperValue, SuperClubs Breezes - all of these companies have indicated they will be present and they need people to work.”

This Saturday’s job fair will be held at Columbus Primary School between 8am and 2 pm. The Grand Bahama equivalent will be held at the Jack Hayward High School during the same time.