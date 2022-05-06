Cable Bahamas Disruption After 'Major Power Surge'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SCORES of Cable Bahamas customers experienced disruptions with internet and television service as a result of a major power surge caused by the “local power provider”, the cable provider said Friday.

The disruption happened just before midnight on Thursday.

“The Cable Bahamas teams worked diligently through the night and service restoration began shortly before 5am Friday morning," the cable provider said in a statement.

“As of noon, all internet and a majority of TV services have been fully restored, the team continues to resolve any remaining customer disruptions.

“Cable Bahamas sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused to customers and is working with relevant external stakeholders and vendors to mitigate similar instances in the future as we understand the reliance and trust our customers have in our services.”

Meanwhile, Bahamas Power and Light said on its Facebook page on Thursday that they were working to resolve an issue.

“Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. advises customers in Eastern New Providence that a crew is currently working to restore power to the areas impacted in an unplanned outage. Currently, no estimated restoration time is available. Updates will be shared as more information is given. We apologise for the inconvenience,” BPL said.