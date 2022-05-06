Eliana Turns Her Lens On Local Pollution

THE Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) has announced that 11-year-old Eliana Bowe, from St John’s College, is the winner of the 2022 Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) National Competition.

Her winning photo entry: “Is it better in The Bahamas?“ called attention to one of the leading threats to coral reefs - pollution. Ms Bowe captured a current photo of land-based garbage just footsteps away from the shoreline.

She received a brand-new GoPro HD camera gifted by BREEF to support her future in environmental reporting.

Ms Bowe will also go on to represent The Bahamas in the 2022 Young Reporters for the Environment International Competition hosted by the Foundation of Environmental Education (FEE).

BREEF commended all of the YRE participants for submitting their articles and photos. Entries focused on various real time issues such as the effects of climate change in The Bahamas, biodiversity loss and pollution.

The YRE Programme aims to empower students aged 11-25 to take a stand on environmental issues they feel strongly about. It gives them a platform to call attention to these issues through writing, photography, or video. There are more than 350,000 young reporters in 45 countries across the world.

Speaking on behalf of the YRE programme in The Bahamas, Allison Longley, National Operator for the Young Reporters for the Environment, said: “The YRE programme allows a platform for young people to give nature a voice in such a fun and creative way. The YRE National Competition is the pinnacle of the programme, however, throughout the year students have an opportunity to connect with the marine environment first-hand through snorkel field trips and mangrove walkabouts.

When asked what motivates her to protect nature, Ms Bowe said: “I love my country and it has beautiful water. It’s important to take care of our marine environment. I am passionate about the ocean because I don’t want to see the fish go extinct.”

The Young Reporters for the Environment programme was launched in The Bahamas with the support of a grant from the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme. Additional support has been provided by Rolex and Lombard Odier to enable children around The Bahamas to get involved with the Young Reporters for the Environment programme and take part in the international competition.