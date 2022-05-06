Fighting For Our Children

RISE Bahamas yesterday urged lawmakers to establish legislation that would impose strict penalties on family members and caretakers who refuse to report sex crimes committed against children in their care.

Their plea came during a press conference held in remembrance of four-year-old Bella Walker, who died last November from blunt force trauma. Yesterday marked the six-month anniversary of baby Bella’s death.

In an impassioned plea condemning all forms of violence, particularly against children, Rights Bahamas along with other advocacy groups said they will continue to speak out and lobby for change until the country’s child protection laws are strengthened and enforced.

“We won’t rest,” said activist Erin Brown yesterday. “Rise Bahamas and our organisations within the length and breadth of The Bahamas will not rest until children of The Bahamas are better protected from harm, incest, molestation, verbal abuse.

“We are calling our homes, our legislative bodies, our community members and leaders to no longer wait for another incident, statistic or moment to happen here. We are strongly against gender-based violence, domestic violence and any type of violence here in The Bahamas so we rise and we stand for child protection.”

Yesterday’s event also saw several female survivors of child sex abuse speak out about their experiences, while encouraging others in similar positions to let their voices be heard.

“I came to charge you today to speak,” said Davina Smith. “You are looking at an overcomer of molestation from the age of six until the age of 13. At 13, I conceived a child by my molester. Then to be told to keep quiet because it would ruin the family.

“It affected me in every area in my life. I couldn’t give love let alone receive it but when God found me, He found me used, bruised and He found me tattered and torn, but He still saw me fit to move me for his glory. If he could do it for a little black Bain Town girl, He could do it for you. You cannot heal what you continue to conceal.”

Terneille Burrows of Rise Bahamas said those who turn a blind eye to the cries of child victims of sex abuse must also suffer the consequences.

“I am proposing that the government considers establishing a law that would compel immediate family members, guardians and caregivers to report any crime against a child or face penalties. Hashtag Bella’s Law would ensure that witnesses of child abuse report it to the Director of Social Services or to the Child Protection Unit of the police force,” she said.

The advocacy group is also recommending proposed changes to the sex offenders’ registry, including the need for the registry to be publicised.

This comes after National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told reporters last month that the sexual offenders register was active and being updated as required by law.

“As far as the sex offender registry, the public was recently haphazardly informed that it is already in place, with no retroactivity or supporting public awareness campaign to support it,” Ms Burrows added. “Are we expected to just sit back and accept these things wholesale? By no means. We stand for better laws, better government, better ministers, and better child protection.

She continued: “Mandate designated protected zones around all school areas, buildings, facilities, public transportations, movie theatres, parks, and any building used for the purposes of child-care services, recreation and entertainment as it relates to those convicted of crime against children.

“Any offender who gets a third conviction for a primary designated violent or sexual crime that should result in a sentence of at least two years is now presumed to be a dangerous offender, if two previous convictions each result in a sentence of two years or more.

“Implement a Public Sex Offender Registry that should be maintained and kept up to date for all sex offenders who have been convicted of designated sex offences and ordered by the courts to report every year to the appropriate agency who maintains the list.”

Ms Burrows further recommended mandatory prosecutions for all child sexual abuse offences and also called for full implementation of the Marco Alert system.

Local advocacy groups that supported yesterday’s event include Save Our Children Alliance, Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), Silent No More, Rights Bahamas, the D’Marco Foundation among others.