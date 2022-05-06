Labour On The Blocks Event Goes To Gb

By DENISE MAYCOCK

JOB seekers on Grand Bahama were encouraged to attend the Labour on the Blocks 2.0 Job Fair that is being hosted by the Department of Labour on Saturday at the Jack Hayward High School gymnasium.

About 22 local employers, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force, will be participating in the Job Fair. It is hoped that this event will increase the employment of Bahamians on the island.

During a press conference on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey and Bonnie Johnson, officer in charge at the Department Labour in Freeport, said they are excited to be partnering and look forward to people being hired.

The Job Fair starts at 8am and job seekers should bring their passport, National Insurance Board card, a Police Certificate, and their resume.

“It is an exciting time for Grand Bahama because there is so much going on. There is a lot of hope because we have a lot of projects on the drawing board,” Minister Moxey said.

“We have 22 companies already signed up to be a part of it. This is a wonderful initiative, and the Ministry for Grand Bahama is excited to partner with the DOL to make this a successful undertaking.

Minister Moxey stated that unemployment has been a real issue on this island. “We are happy about the companies that have collaborated to be a part of this. And we look forward to really people getting hired. We look forward to what this Labour on the Blocks will bring for our island.”

Bonnie Johnson, officer in charge at DOL, said people seeking employment are welcomed to participate. She said there are companies from various sectors, including five from the tourism industry, and several from the industrial sector such as the container port and the shipyard, the medical industry, and food stores.

Ms Johnson said for the first time they will have the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Defense Force recruiting with the DOL. “This is an awesome opportunity for young people to take advantage of,” she said.

Other employers that will be at the event are The LEAD Institute, the National Training Agency, and the Bahamas Technical and Vocation Institute, which are also looking to hire individuals at their facilities.

“We are asking people to come smartly dressed, and we are certain you can find a job opportunity to boost your career and to move to the next level,” Ms Johnson said. This is also an opportunity for first time offenders, and every job seeker in the Bahamas,”

Harcourt Brown, permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, said individuals registering will be entered into the Labour Department skills data bank.

“Persons registering under this process their names and qualification will be entered into a national skills data bank. And so, it does not mean you are limited to jobs available only on GB. When you are entered into the national skills data bank, it then exposes you to the availability of positions with employers anywhere in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas,” he said. And that this one of the reasons persons are encouraged to come out and participate in the exercise and get registered.”

Mr Brown said it is also exciting that the police have partnered with DOL.

“This is an example of a collaborative effort to ensure that at the end of day workers are given opportunity to be hired, and I am aware that even the DOL is undergoing expansion and will be in the market to fill one or two positions at their new office,” he said.