Mp: I Considered Breaking The Law – Miller Understands People Removing Trees In Carmichael

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ENVIRONMENT Minister Vaughn Miller expressed empathy for people who have been unlawfully removing trees in the Carmichael area yesterday, saying he too once considered illegally acquiring Crown land due to frustration with the grant system.

His comment came as environmental officials expressed concern about the deforestation activities in the southern area of New Providence.

Danielle Hanek, the Acting Director of Forestry, said officials estimate that 500 acres of land have been cleared since last July and officials are searching for the culprits who will be subject to penalties.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Miller urged those cutting down the trees to “cease and desist”, but said he understands the factors driving them to do so.

“Firstly, Crown land is not a part of the Ministry of Environment, but I would like to speak to the issue in terms of what is happening,” he said. “I understand, I saw this day coming. I’ve heard conversations in the past, I’ve been a part of conversations, persons were upset, persons who were very concerned because the perception was that Haitians or Haitian Bahamians or persons of Haitian descent were allowed to live on Crown land without permission. So, if they’re allowed to do it in my country then as a Bahamian I must be able to do the same thing. I’ve entertained the thoughts of acting in a similar manner. I decided not to, it was not in the best interest of the country. The best way to do it was to abide by the process.

“From the church, we applied two or three times, we were denied. Then we were offered in another area which we were not interested in. And so I understand the frustrations of Bahamians who have been denied or have never been answered or responded to. I fully understand their frustrations. What I’ve found out since, what I thought were persons just building on Crown land without permission is really in many instances Bahamians who have Crown land grants and are leasing to persons. Obviously that’s a violation of the grant, that’s a violation of the conditions of a grant and this problem is a vexing one. It’s successive administrations, Bahamians crying out, ‘deal with this issue’ and now that we’re in office it’s now our problem and we must deal with it.

“The way forward is obviously, persons in terms of speaking to the issue of deforestation, they are Bahamians and from what I’ve been hearing is they are Bahamians who are frustrated and who felt the same way I felt, they’re doing what I opted not to do. I made a fundamental decision not to take that route but they obviously opted to take that route. I wish to encourage them to cease and desist. I understand their frustration. I understand the frustrations, the frustrations are real, legitimate, genuine, I fully understand it, but I cannot condone the breaking of the laws, I cannot condone the illegal occupation.”

Ms Hanek said people have been clearing down protected trees, including the Pine tree and the Silver Top tree, which have national importance and significance.

She said: “Your fresh water resources are a priority of any government and so these areas, it’s always been determined that these are the reserves for such. Many people say I can’t eat a pine tree. No, but you need one to breathe, you need one to have fresh water. If you use a public water system, public well or you have your own private well, that is all regenerated from these areas, as well as soil erosions (and) air quality, meaning the increase of dust, the increase of heat temperature, these are all effects that will affect people in these communities.”

“What has been lost in less than a few months will take at least thirty to forty years to recover to its full functioning capabilities.”

The Minnis administration passed several major environmental laws that expand the government’s ability to impose penalties on people who break environmental laws, including the Environmental Protection Act and the Ministry of Environment Act.

Mr Miller, however, said there is concern that the ministry lacks the manpower needed to properly enforce such laws.

“There’s a concern generally speaking in terms of the laws that are in place but the enforcement of those laws, a lot of persons question it and in our case we do our best. As it relates to forestry, in terms of what is happening presently when it comes to evidence, of course, persons aren’t going to come forth and say, yes, we pushed down some trees, yes we cleared the land, it’s us (who have to compile the evidence).

Mr Miller said a director in the Department of Environmental Planning has told him at least 10 to 15 workers are needed immediately.

Ms Hanek, meanwhile, said her department requested a budget to hire 20 people during last year’s budget exercise, but only got enough to hire two people.

“We do need more staff,” she said. “We are currently in the hiring process so I do support the minister’s plea, especially persons from the SIS programme at UB. It’s the Small Island Sustainability programme, we are looking for officers and we are looking to establish our offices.”