Rf Group Support For Reach

THE RF Group (RF) supported Autism Awareness month in April with a cash donation to REACH, a local organisation that offers support to children and parents living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and related challenges.

Among the organisation’s initiatives are monthly parent support group meetings, parent and caregiver training workshops and therapy camps for children on the spectrum – all offered free of charge.

In addition to the donation, RF made community awareness a team effort with its staff members donning REACH’s autism awareness T-shirts every Friday in April and illuminating its head office on East Hill Street blue all month long.

RF also provided staff with educational resources to help them recognise signs of ASD and learn how they can become more supportive of differently-abled persons within the community.

“As a corporate citizen, we understand the importance of diversity, which means making room for everyone in our community to become involved with our collective growth and development,” said Rachael Allahar, RF Group head of marketing.

“This comes through creating an equitable environment that goes beyond just acceptance, but that also supports and encourages the contribution of all members of our community – no matter their differences or abilities. RF is committed to helping to foster this kind of environment.”

Receiving the donation was REACH’s chairman, Dr Dwayne Gibson who thanked RF for its support.