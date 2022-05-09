70 Permanent Jobs Expected At New $100m Eco-Resort

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A new $100m resort in Exuma is set to create 70 permanent jobs in the world’s first eco-friendly resort.

Victor Barrett, chief executive officer of Silent Resorts, the company behind Club Ki’ama Bahamas in Exuma, told Tribune Business he is “super excited” for the launch of this new $100m resort, which he says will be “a first” in the world in many respects.

Club Ki’ama will be the world’s first equity club to offer ultra-sustainable solar residences and carbon neutral solar yachts along with a fully solar marina.

“Obviously it’s an incredible, pristine location and that’s what we want. We want a very light touch on an island that has no concrete, no structures and we don’t want any diesel generators. So it was fantastic to find this island. The waters around there with the environment for snorkeling and diving is fantastic. Of course, we love getting people out on the water. So the fact that it’s a big sailing destination is exciting to us, too,” Mr Barrett said.

Club Ki’ama is located within the new Ki’ama Bahamas enclave on Elizabeth Island, minutes from Great Exuma, so getting to and from the island will be a challenge. But Mr Barrett said: “We just purchased, and it’s sitting in our marina right now, the world’s very first electric boat. It’s a 28ft boat and its called the Xshore and it is all electric. We have the very first one in the Caribbean, so we’ll be taking people to the island back and forth all electric.”

Mr Barrett also said: “This is about a $100m project because we have eight yachts and 16 villas, a beach club. Plus, we have four or five more luxury, six bedroom villas, which will be part of the project as well. So it’s a big project.”

The Club Ki’ama will only cover 18 percent of the Elizabeth island because Mr Barrett wants to keep it “low density” for the time being but is hoping that within the next three years it can be completely built out.

The architecture and construction will be carried out by Bahamians, Mr Barrett said, and 70 permanent jobs will be created when it is completed.

Mr Barrett also said: “We get our very first silent yacht by the end of the year and the villa construction will start in about three months. So we’re hoping that by the end of the year or the first part of 2023, we will have two residences, the beach club and our first silent yacht.”

The silent yacht is also a “world first” as it is the world’s only solar powered yacht and it will be starting its sailing from Club Ki’ama by the end of the year.

The single-storey club residences will be constructed using linear designs that complement the natural topography of the island. They feature 10- to 12ft ceilings for enhanced ventilation and light, “living roof” landscape systems, solar panels, and structural timber frames designed to withstand a Category 4 hurricane. The pre-engineered building system allows for the bulk of construction to take place off-island, minimising disruption to the natural landscape and reducing construction delays and costs.

The eco-conscious island sanctuary will feature the oceanfront Club Ki’ama Beach Club, Spa and Restaurant. As the centerpiece, the beach club will be constructed in “tent & timber”, utilising natural fabrics, bamboo and timber with a goal of very little impact to the environment.