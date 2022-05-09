Covid Outbreak At Office Of Prime Minister

AFTER contracting COVID-19 last week, Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, says the worst of his symptoms are over.

Rahming was one of three senior staff members in the Office of the Prime Minister who contracted the virus. The other two are press secretary Clint Watson and senior speech writer, policy and communications advisor Ian Poitier.

In a statement released Friday, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said both Mr Rahming and Mr Poitier tested positive for the virus ahead of a work-related travel commitment on Thursday.

Following the initial positive result, as a precaution, other members of staff took COVID tests and received negative results.

Among them was Mr Watson.

However, despite that initial negative test ahead of Thursday’s OPM press briefing, Mr Watson tested positive on Friday by a rapid antigen test.

The news comes as the country is seeing a slight uptick in COVID cases.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Rahming said this was his first time contracting the virus.

He said his symptoms included a sore throat, cough, fever, chills, headaches and loss of taste.

“We are certainly at the point in the pandemic where there is a possibility that we all will eventually contract or be exposed to the virus sooner or later,” he said.

“This is my first time catching the virus. The Office of the Prime Minister has a very strict mask wearing requirement for senior contacts to the prime minister. I am fully vaccinated and the worst of my symptoms are over. I have been fortunate to receive immediate medical attention following my confirmed positive status,” he said.

Mr Rahming said even though he tested positive for the virus while being fully vaccinated, he still believes the benefits of getting vaccinated far outweighs the disadvantages.

“Vaccines remain our best defense from COVID-19 to avoid the worst possible outcomes of the virus. I encourage Bahamians to consult with their private health physicians and get the jab.”

Over 165,600 people in the country were said to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 30.