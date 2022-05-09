Pamela Stuart Dies, Aged 91

MISS Pamela Stuart, 91, died at her Ridgeway, Eastern Road home just before midnight on Friday. Her funeral services will be announced later.

Miss Stuart, who was born in Nassau on October 11, 1930, was the daughter of the late Neville Stuart, noted for starting the Anchors Aweigh Hotel in Bimini in 1955 at the instigation of author Ernest Hemingway, who spent much of his time in Bimini.

In 1955, Mr Stuart built the Big Game Club, whose marina was The Bahamas’ sports fishing headquarters for many years.