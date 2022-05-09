Pintard: Pay Contractors What They Are Owed

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard has urged government to bring closure to the outstanding payments that are owed to some small contractors.

And as hurricane season approaches, Mr Pintard questioned how long people in need of housing repairs will have to wait to receive much-needed help.

Mr Pintard also criticised government, saying there was concern by members of the public that it had not prioritised its plan for the country’s revenue.

“The new day government is bragging about the $210m in revenue that it has collected ahead of schedule,” the Marco City MP said in an audio recording released by the party.

“The public however is concerned about the priorities of this government and whether or not the millions of dollars being collected will be properly utilised to meet the real demands and needs that Bahamians have.

“We are outraged that Urban Renewal workers are fired and yet they are not settled financially; that some of the contractors at beaches and parks still await final payment; that many small contractors throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas are awaiting badly needed cheques as these families are in pain because of rising food costs, gas costs and soon electricity costs.”

He continued: “Prime Minister settle the bills for those Bahamians who are vulnerable and waiting on monies owed by the government.

“In Abaco and Grand Bahama as this Hurricane season approaches there are hundreds of Bahamians who for the last seven months were waiting for the relief promised by the new day government so that they are able to seal their homes from the many leaks they experience and for others to have a chance at getting back into a home.

“Hundreds of residents have been approved for repairs or reconstruction. How much longer will you make them wait?”