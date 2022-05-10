Four Centenarians To Be Honoured As Anglicans Seek To Uplift Women

By CARA HUNT

Tribune Features Writer

cbrennen@tribunemedia.net

Four women who have reached the grand old age of 100 and beyond are being celebrated by the Bahamas Anglican Church Women this month.

It is part of the organisation’s 58th anniversary celebrations and its efforts to help women uplift one another.

The four women being honoured are Oralee Adamson from St George’s Anglican Church, Theodosia Dorsett from St Gregory’s Anglican Church, Louise Simmons from the Church of the Holy Spirit, and Viola Taylor from Christ the King Anglican Church.

“To reach the age of 100 plus is such a milestone that we knew that we wanted to honour these special ladies,” said ACW Council President Charlene Rodgers.

Members of the ACW will meet in person for the first time following a three-year hiatus occasioned by the pandemic. The organisation’s 49th conference will be held under the theme “Anglican Women Standing in Faith, Courageous and United.”

Ms Rodgers told Tribune Woman that while the past three years have been challenging, now is the time for the women in the organisation to band together and uplift their sisters.

“It’s been a challenging three years. We have had Hurricane Dorian, which really affected our sisters in Grand Bahamas and Abaco, and then we had the COVID-19 pandemic which caused there to be (restrictions) for gatherings so we had to suspend all activities. But now that the protocols have been lifted this year, we are pressing on and can have an in-person event,” she said.

“The past three years have seen a lot of loss and grief, and so we are very excited to be able to gather together in the new norm.”

Ms Rodgers said the ACW has an important role to play as the country moves on from the pandemic.

“Many people are suffering from anxiety and depression because of the events of the last few years, and so we need to stand ready to encourage and support them as they make a fresh start or if they need counselling. We need to pick them up and help them in whatever way we can,” she said.

The theme of the conference, she explained, is taken from 1 Corinthians 16; 13-14 – “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love.”

The month-long celebrations kicked off with a walk-a-thon both in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos this past Saturday. On May 14, the ACW members will participate in a prayer breakfast at Christ the King, where the four centenarian women will be honoured.

Additional events include the ACW Procession of Witness and Annual Thanksgiving Service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral where Bishop Laish Boyd will deliver a sermon and those who joined the ACW in the last three years will receive their official pins.

The actual conference will begin next Monday with both morning and evening sessions.

In addition to the organisation’s business meetings, there will be discussions on domestic abuse, standing firm in faith, the power of prayer, gardening, and bush teas, as well as a presentation on the Bahamas government digitisation and online services.

The group will also host a social outreach clothing and food fair, enjoy a trip to the movies, take a tour of the western part of the island, including a visit to the Clifton Heritage site, and to round out the week, enjoy a Fast Ferry trip to Harbour Island.