Health Issue At Wheel Leads To Crash

AN elderly man died yesterday after experiencing a health complication while driving, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a single-storey building at Chesapeake Road.

According to Superintendent Audley Peters yesterday, the victim - in his 70s - was driving a 1997 silver coloured Honda CRV. Both the vehicle and building were extensively damaged.

The incident happened shortly after 8am.

“Police received a report of a traffic collision that occurred at Chesapeake Road,” Supt Peters told reporters at the scene yesterday.

“Shortly after, the investigation team was dispatched to the scene and on the arrival of the officers they found a 1997 silver Honda CRV launched into a single-storey structure.

“On inspection of the vehicle the officers found an adult male in the driver’s seat suffering from injuries sustained as a result of the collision. Emergency Medical Services were summoned and following their investigation of the body it was determined there were no signs of life.”

Mr Peters said initial investigations were that the driver was travelling south along Mackey Street when he experienced “some physical complication” and was alerted by other drivers with the use of their horns.

“He then turned east onto Chesapeake Road, losing control. He then collided into the single-storey structure. We will await an identification by the next of kin to confirm the victim’s identity, as well as an autopsy report to confirm the exact cause of death.”

As it stands the incident is considered an unclassified death, Mr Peters said.

He also confirmed that a man was also in the building when the vehicle crashed. However, he did not sustain any injuries.

Police said investigations will continue.