Youth In Parliament Activities To Return After Covid Hiatus

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Division of Youth announced yesterday that Youth in Parliament will return this year.

After a hiatus twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an in person sitting is planned.

A week of activity will precede the sitting on Friday, May 13, when the youth participants will descend on the halls of Parliament. Young speakers from all 39 constituencies have made application, been interviewed and were confirmed.

“Family Islanders began to arrive on Saturday, Sunday, and today. They have participated in a long virtual training to ready themselves for presentations on mental health and gender based violence,” said Carla Brown-Roker, a youth coordinator in Grand Bahama.

She noted each youth in Parliament class is given the opportunity to bond, network, and create lifelong friendships. They also have the opportunity to meet and speak with leaders of the country.

“This week is no exception as we will have courtesy calls with the governor general His Excellency CA Smith, our Acting Prime Minister the Hon. Chester Cooper and our very own Minister of Youth Mario Bowleg in addition to visiting the Office of the Spouse and conversing with Mrs Anne-Marie Davis.”

Youth Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg explained the importance of the youth Parliament to give young people a voice.

“The youth of our nation must be given a platform where they can openly share their views and concerns regarding key issues of national importance. The Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture in association with the House of Assembly provides them with such opportunity through the youth mock Parliament,” he said.

“Now in its 22nd sitting, the annual Youth in Parliament have been the birthplace of a number of current political personalities and has provided the impetus for the inclusion of youthful views and ideas, dreams and aspirations on matters of national development.”