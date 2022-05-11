Autopsies On Tourists Complete But Not Released

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE autopsies of three American tourists who were found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma last week have now been completed, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper revealed yesterday.
However, according to Mr Cooper, the findings have not been released. Local government officials were also unable to say when the results will be made available when contacted by this newspaper yesterday.
The news comes as local authorities continued their investigations into the deaths of married Maryville, TN, couple Michael and Robbie Phillips and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida.
The visitors - all in their 60s - were found dead in two separate villas at Sandals Friday after they were stricken by an unknown illness.
Police said the victims died sometime between 11pm on May 5 when they, along with Chiarella’s wife, Donnis - the lone survivor- visited the island’s clinic seeking medical attention for nausea and vomiting.
“The process continues,” the Exuma and Ragged Island MP said yesterday when asked for an update into investigations.
“The investigation is continuing. We are thankful to the multi-ministry team that have visited Exuma led by Dr Darville. He’s visiting Exuma again today (Tuesday) to do some additional work and when we have more information as it relates to the cause of death, we’ll provide that for you.
“Yesterday, the commissioner of the police as you know released the official identities and he also indicated the process from here. Yesterday, there was an autopsy that was completed. There is no report for it as yet. As the Commissioner of Police rightly pointed out, there has to be some toxicology lab work and that is being expedited as quickly as it can be done.”
Police Commissioner Paul Rolle told reporters on Monday that investigators were looking into several points of interest to determine the victims’ cause of deaths, including what they ate as well as whether any “contaminants” were present in the separate rooms where they were found.
To assist with their probe, local pathologists have taken blood samples from the deceased victims, as well as samples from hotel properties, which are currently being examined by labs in the US.
The results are expected to be completed within seven days.
This comes amid heightened concern that the deaths could seriously affect Exuma’s tourism product.
When asked about this yesterday, Mr Cooper did not share those fears, sayings tourists’ bookings to The Bahamas remain very strong.
He also said that there have been no “significant” cancellations at Sandals property in Exuma since the tragedy.
“People are generally calm with a sense of concern and also cautiously optimistic,” the tourism, investment and aviation minister said. “So far, there hasn’t been any significant cancellations from bookings at Sandals as I’m advised and based on what we’ve seen overall in terms of queries from the international community, I believe that they understand that this is an isolated situation contained to the two villas in question and contained to this resort and they know that we have 16 island destinations within The Bahamas.”
“So, we’re seeing very strong forward bookings. We’re still anticipating that the summer months is going to be very strong and we are pleased that we have built a resilient brand and outstanding product. We continue to be empathetic with the families impacted by this most unfortunate incident. As I’ve announced previously, I have spoken with the families personally. We have provided candid answers as much as we have and we have been forthwith with the families and they appreciated the fact that they have been able to get the answers that we do have.”
According to Knoxville News Sentinel, the Phillips were a Maryville couple, who owned and operated the Sand Lady, a “travel design” business specialising in Caribbean honeymoons, destination weddings and romantic getaways.
The Sand Lady is a preferred Sandals resorts agency, according to its website, and Robbie Phillips had posted photos on Facebook from the resort shortly before her death, the Knoxville New Sentinel said.
“Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope,” their daughter, Kali Hanson, said in a text to Knox News Monday afternoon. “We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly father’s presence. We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends.
Meanwhile, close relatives have described Mr Chiarella’s death as heart-breaking.
“I am just so heartbroken right now … My dad was everything to me,” his son, Austin, recently told ABC News.
He said the Chiarellas were visiting The Bahamas to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
At last report, Mrs Chiarella was said to be in hospital in Florida where she remains in serious condition, according to police.
bahamianson 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
Who said the autopsies would not be finished until next week
Baha10 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
This is turning into a PR Nightmare and risks not only taking down “Sandals”, but even more importantly irreparable damage to the integrity of our Country and Tourism Product!
Equally perplexing is the lack of proper investigative Local Media reporting given this is a top trending Story on virtually all International Media!?!
Cobalt 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Well the US is actually conducting its own unilateral investigation. It’s a standard practice set forth by the State Department whenever an American citizen dies abroad. The United States is well aware that the Bahamas is a banana republic. They have no confidence in our people or our government for that matter. America doesn’t trust us enough to conduct a thorough investigation.They won’t even send an ambassador to the Bahamas. It’s a shameful gesture on a diplomatic level meant to remind us that international relations between our countries aren’t where they need to be.
M0J0 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Yup really locally there should be silence on the matter until facts are brought foward, really do not need no extra spot light.
tribanon 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Wow! Dead Bahamians required to be autopsied for whatever reason are usually in an advanced state of decomposition before the autopsy is done and the report available. Our corrupt and incompetent political ruling class always seem to do much better by foreigners from developed countries than they do by Bahamians, even in death.
TalRussell 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Local print and voice media have shifted both the English and Creole shinninglight away from the three Americans discovered deaded on disable lights out coverage setting mode.― Yes?
John 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
The autopsies may be complete but maybe they are awaiting a toxicology report that is supposed to come from a lab somewhere in the US. And, of course, they may want to brief families and loved ones before the report is made public.
Flyingfish 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
The Government and RBPF shouldn't delay to long with releasing the report on how they died because I've already seen so much ill-informed speculation from foreigners and threatened cancelation as well as opportunist talking about how this is a normal occurrence or that Americans are being targeted by Bahamians because of some unknown Anti-American agenda.
Cobalt 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Absolutely! And that is a legitimate complaint that I have as well. If these individuals did died of some natural or self inflicted cause, then that needs to be made public. Our tourism industry as well as Sandals Resort needs vindication. If Sandals or the Bahamas was responsible for their deaths I’m sure that the international media wound have wasted no time castigating us. But now that the autopsy may be suggesting otherwise, investigators now seem tight-lipped on the matter. This is wrong and unfair. This very same thing took place a few years ago in the Dominican Republic. American tourists died at a resort and the resort was criticized only to find that the deaths were related to natural causes.
