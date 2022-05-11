Autopsies On Tourists Complete But Not Released

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE autopsies of three American tourists who were found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma last week have now been completed, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper revealed yesterday.

However, according to Mr Cooper, the findings have not been released. Local government officials were also unable to say when the results will be made available when contacted by this newspaper yesterday.

The news comes as local authorities continued their investigations into the deaths of married Maryville, TN, couple Michael and Robbie Phillips and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida.

The visitors - all in their 60s - were found dead in two separate villas at Sandals Friday after they were stricken by an unknown illness.

Police said the victims died sometime between 11pm on May 5 when they, along with Chiarella’s wife, Donnis - the lone survivor- visited the island’s clinic seeking medical attention for nausea and vomiting.

“The process continues,” the Exuma and Ragged Island MP said yesterday when asked for an update into investigations.

“The investigation is continuing. We are thankful to the multi-ministry team that have visited Exuma led by Dr Darville. He’s visiting Exuma again today (Tuesday) to do some additional work and when we have more information as it relates to the cause of death, we’ll provide that for you.

“Yesterday, the commissioner of the police as you know released the official identities and he also indicated the process from here. Yesterday, there was an autopsy that was completed. There is no report for it as yet. As the Commissioner of Police rightly pointed out, there has to be some toxicology lab work and that is being expedited as quickly as it can be done.”

Police Commissioner Paul Rolle told reporters on Monday that investigators were looking into several points of interest to determine the victims’ cause of deaths, including what they ate as well as whether any “contaminants” were present in the separate rooms where they were found.

To assist with their probe, local pathologists have taken blood samples from the deceased victims, as well as samples from hotel properties, which are currently being examined by labs in the US.

The results are expected to be completed within seven days.

This comes amid heightened concern that the deaths could seriously affect Exuma’s tourism product.

When asked about this yesterday, Mr Cooper did not share those fears, sayings tourists’ bookings to The Bahamas remain very strong.

He also said that there have been no “significant” cancellations at Sandals property in Exuma since the tragedy.

“People are generally calm with a sense of concern and also cautiously optimistic,” the tourism, investment and aviation minister said. “So far, there hasn’t been any significant cancellations from bookings at Sandals as I’m advised and based on what we’ve seen overall in terms of queries from the international community, I believe that they understand that this is an isolated situation contained to the two villas in question and contained to this resort and they know that we have 16 island destinations within The Bahamas.”

“So, we’re seeing very strong forward bookings. We’re still anticipating that the summer months is going to be very strong and we are pleased that we have built a resilient brand and outstanding product. We continue to be empathetic with the families impacted by this most unfortunate incident. As I’ve announced previously, I have spoken with the families personally. We have provided candid answers as much as we have and we have been forthwith with the families and they appreciated the fact that they have been able to get the answers that we do have.”

According to Knoxville News Sentinel, the Phillips were a Maryville couple, who owned and operated the Sand Lady, a “travel design” business specialising in Caribbean honeymoons, destination weddings and romantic getaways.

The Sand Lady is a preferred Sandals resorts agency, according to its website, and Robbie Phillips had posted photos on Facebook from the resort shortly before her death, the Knoxville New Sentinel said.

“Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope,” their daughter, Kali Hanson, said in a text to Knox News Monday afternoon. “We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly father’s presence. We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends.

Meanwhile, close relatives have described Mr Chiarella’s death as heart-breaking.

“I am just so heartbroken right now … My dad was everything to me,” his son, Austin, recently told ABC News.

He said the Chiarellas were visiting The Bahamas to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

At last report, Mrs Chiarella was said to be in hospital in Florida where she remains in serious condition, according to police.