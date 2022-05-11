Forty Mothers To Be Celebrated By Fnm

FORTY mothers on Grand Bahama and Bimini will receive the Free National Movement’s Mother’s Day Award 2022 on Sunday, May 29, at the Bishop Michael Auditorium, in Freeport.

The recipients will be recognised at a Mother’s Day Gospel Extravaganza, under the theme, “How Great is Our God”, at 6pm.

The event is being held under the patronage of Berlice Pintard, the wife of FNM leader Michael Pintard, and in memory of Lady Sandra Moore, the late wife of Maurice Moore, one of the party’s founding fathers.

David Thompson, chairman of FNM Grand Bahama Council, announced that the council in conjunction with the FNM member of Parliament for the constituency and the five constituency associations have selected mothers in Grand Bahama and Bimini as honorees.

“This is an opportunity for the FNM party to extend thanks and express deep appreciation to dedicated mothers for being a committed FNM party supporter,” Mr Thompson said. “This award is also in recognition of the significant contribution they have made as mothers and the stalwart service given to the FNM party, our community, and our country.”

Former FNM Senator Jasmine Dareus added that “mothers are the heartbeat of our families, the glue in our community and cornerstone of our society.”

She said the extravaganza will feature live entertainment from a cadre of gospel performers, including Simeon Outten and the New Life Band, the Cooling Waters, Kevin Tomlinson, Tony Lowe, the Mt Calvary praise team, and so much more.

The event hosts are Will Stubbs and Bishop Ricardo Grant.

Tickets are available at the Freeport National Movement Headquarters and all constituency offices.

Doors open at 4.30pm.

The award criteria for recognition are having a long-standing commitment to the party and in service, “and selflessness not just to their family, but to this political organisation and in the community.”