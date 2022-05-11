More Migrants Head For America Rather Than Bahamas

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said while the RBDF has noticed an increase in illegal migrants coming to The Bahamas, there has been a noticeable shift in the number of vessels seeking to enter the United States.

Commodore King said there are various factors that have sparked this trend, including the migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the US, although there remain sporadic attempts to enter The Bahamas.

The Biden administration is on track to end the public health authority, known as Title 42, on May 23, a decision that has been criticised by Republicans and Democrats alike, according to US news outlets.

The measure allows border authorities to turn migrants back to their home countries on the basis of stopping a contagious disease from spreading.

Following an event in remembrance of the fallen marines of HMBS Flamingo, Commodore King was asked about interdictions, migrants coming through The Bahamas and whether intelligence has been received regarding the trends.

“We have recognised a noticeable increase,” Commodore King said. “There are certain pull and push factors. The political, social and economic situation in Haiti at this moment is a push factor. Similar conditions in Cuba represent push factors.

“The pull factor seems to be the United States’ removal (of) it is a code titled 42. That code would’ve prohibited persons from seeking asylum considerations, particularly at the height of the global pandemic.

“But the Biden administration is about to set aside that rule. I think it’s the 24th of this month and hence Cubans and the Haitian migrants are also seeking to be heard in terms of asylum. There has been a noticeable shift of vessels seeking to enter the United States, but we’ve still noticed sporadic attempts to enter The Bahamas, so remain vigilant.”

The force has seen a marked increase in illegal migration activity over the last three months, with nearly 1,500 migrants apprehended in Bahamian waters within that time frame.

The latest statistics show there have been 1,892 migrants apprehended by local authorities since the start of this year, with most of those interdictions taking place in March.

January and February saw 329 and 253 apprehensions respectively. In March, there were 741 migrants apprehended, while 491 foreign nationals were arrested in April. So far in May, there have been 78 migrants apprehended from Bahamian waters.

Asked if the country is in a surge of migrants, he said: “I wouldn’t say there’s a surge of illegal migrants seeking to enter into The Bahamas, although we would’ve had two attempts recently over the last three plus months. Over 98 percent of the traffic has been towards the United States. So, we’re working closely with the Coast Guard in particular, but there has been a significant increase.”

He noted that just overnight, April 29 to April 30, the Coast Guard turned around six migrant vessels on the northern coast of Haiti. He said three of them were “freighter-like” vessels, similar to “our mailboats”, which can carry more than 300 persons.

“Every three days you can rest assured that we get some intel of some migrant vessel leaving Haiti and almost on a daily basis we’ll get intelligence of Cuban migrants and refugees who would’ve left the Republic of Cuba.”

The Bahamas saw a large number after the 2021 election. However, the RBDF chief gave an assurance that the figures have decreased compared to that period.

“That occurred during September immediately following the general election. The numbers have decreased somewhat to about 40 percent of the numbers that we’ve experienced in that particular month. But from January to March, March in particular, we’ve seen a steady increase up to some 500 migrants being intercepted or either turned out on monthly basis working solo as well as in conjunction with our regional partners,” he said.

Meanwhile, as hurricane season approaches the commodore seemed to express confidence in the force’s preparation.

“We’re quite equipped,” he said yesterday. “Hurricane Dorian would’ve taught us all a lesson. Since then we’ve acquired a significant millions of dollars of resources in disaster related resources based on those experiences.

“NEMA has been the recipient of equipment from the United States as well. We have access to those resources. So, we have enhanced our posture in terms of equipment to the point now when we go into disaster prone areas we’re able to clear roads, harbours, airports because we have that relationship with local vendors with the heavy duty equipment who provide that equipment when we go on hurricane avoidance patrols.”

The RBDF chief added that there was also a need to double the manpower from 1,500 to 3,000, explaining this will ensure they are able to duplicate the capabilities of Coral Harbour and other parts of The Bahamas.