No New Taxes In Budget, Says Halkitis

By YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
ykemp@tribunemedia.net
Minister for Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said there will be no new taxes in the upcoming budget as it would be “counterproductive” to economic recovery.
Mr Halkitis told reporters ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting that despite the latest International Monetary Fund’s Article IV Consultation report advocating for more taxes, he said calls for such increase in taxes would not be in the cards due to the ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 economic fallout.
Mr Halkitis said: “We are always very grateful for them. They come once a year and do a deep dive analysis of the economy. They speak with us and they speak with the private sector and they come up with a list of recommendations, which we study.
“In the latest report and which has been a theme of their reports, they always are more conservative as to how much money you can actually get from improved administration.
“We think that we can get a substantial amount of funds by improving our collection, they tend to think that there’s a limit to that and you need to put in new taxes. Our view is coming out of the pandemic, putting in new taxes would be counterproductive, because we’re trying to grow the economy into recovery.
The IMF said: “A meaningful tax reform should go hand-in-hand with efforts to strengthen tax administration. Tax policy reforms should address shortcomings of the current system, including high income inequality and a heavy reliance on distortionary taxes.”
The fund also advocated for a gradual increase of the VAT rate to the regional average of 15 percent which would raise around 2.7 percent of GDP; building comprehensive real estate price indices on all islands that would provide a basis for a market-value-based property tax and the current system adding that such a plan could be made progressive by increasing the rate on higher value residences.
The IMF also called for a progressive tax on employment income applied to the top 10 percent of earners at a 10 - 15 percent rate, saying that this coupled with a flat 5 percent withholding tax on capital income, would raise around 2 percent of GDP. Also implement a corporate income tax of 15 percent.
Mr Halkitis said: “Our view is that we focus on growing the economy, attracting investment, doing a better job of tax administration and you’ve seen some steps towards that in terms of the new revenue enhancement unit, by attracting investment and growing the economy, we increase employment, which increases revenue in the economy.
“So we study what they say and they tend to be more aggressive in my opinion in terms of putting in tax measures. But the Prime Minister has said that would be an absolute last resort. We’re still in recovery mode from COVID and so our view is it’s better to keep the taxes as they are, improve the administration and focus on growing the economy.”
As for the implementation of the 15 percent global corporate tax, Mr Halkitis said any implementation of such a tax would be a “major departure” from what historically has been done in The Bahamas and would have to be done after long periods of consultations with the stakeholders, bearing in mind that the threshold is for companies with $750m in turnover.
Comments
tribanon 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
This fat headed idiot Halkitis must think most of us do not know this most cruel Davis led government is already raking in higher taxes by virtue of the higher food and gasoline prices that are crushing us. And cruel Davis has steadfastly refused to remove VAT from all breadbasket food items and grant us a gas tax holiday for at least the remainder of 2022.
Proguing 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Read my lips?
Flyingfish 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Instead of taxing corporations 0.5% of they earning with a cooperate tax or taxing major environmental polluters like cruise ship companies with an Environmental Levy for contributing to our nation's demise. They would rather destroy the Middle Class and Oppress the poor.
newcitizen 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
They already do tax corporations on their earnings, what are you on about?
Flyingfish 53 minutes ago
What tax is that? Ine never heard of any. Don't say property tax because everyone has to pay that who own developed land.
ohdrap4 38 minutes ago
the business license taxes on turnover, not on profit. it is taxed on much more than earnings.
