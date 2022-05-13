‘Covid Surge Has Hit The Bahamas’: Death Toll Hits 800 - And 200 New Cases So Far This Month

By LEANDRA ROLLE
HEALTH officials yesterday confirmed that the country is in another surge of COVID-19 infections after more than 200 cases were confirmed so far this month.
The revelation came as the country continued to record double digit numbers, with 27 cases on Wednesday and 24 on Tuesday, bringing the nation’s overall tally to 33,830 since the start of the pandemic.
There have also been two more virus related deaths confirmed, pushing the death toll to 800. The latest deceased victims were a 67-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, both from Grand Bahama.
During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Dr Phillip Swann, registrar at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, attributed the recent increase in virus cases to mostly “COVID fatigue.”
“We’re seeing it’s basically more related to COVID fatigue,” Dr Swann said yesterday. “There are persons who are pushing for mask mandates to be removed and some of them are just going on and removing those mask mandates themselves, so the reality is we strongly believe in the science and science is proving true.”
According to Dr Swann, this surge is more manageable than previous COVID waves in that fewer people are requiring serious hospitalisation.
Because of this, he said officials are not as concerned as they feel they have the COVID situation in the country under control.
“There’s a surge occurring, but it’s not to the threshold where we are too concerned because it’s just cases. If we look around the globe, public health has moved away from the reactive posture when there’s an increase in the number of cases, you automatically shut down,” he told reporters yesterday.
“So, we usually respond to the burden of the health system to respond to managing the number of cases … and at this point and time, as being reported by our numbers we have zero persons who are actually in hospital requiring advanced care and the majority of persons who are in hospital who are on the hospitalisation list are there for another reason and not because they’re ill with COVID.”
He was also asked about the number of people testing positive by way of the rapid antigen tests after concerns were raised about the issue last week.
However, Dr Swann replied: “That number changes and so that’s a reason why we don’t want to report that number... so that answer is no, I won’t say how much it was because when we looked at it last week, it was one number and then when we looked at it again for last week or the week before last rather, it had increased significantly.”
The slight rise in infection rates comes as countries around the world, including The Bahamas, continue to ease measures.
Yesterday, Dr Swann discussed the reasoning behind the relaxation of certain protocols in the country, especially as it relates to cultural events.
“I think what we are trying to get across to the general population is that there is a measure of general responsibility that is required. We have experienced a pushback and the outcry from the public about being ‘under lockdown’ and ‘losses associated with that’ and with other finance and the ability to socialise and so when we make our decision and we take into consideration the applications that we received, we take into consideration the promises, I guess you can say, and the statements that are made by individuals in their applications,” he said.
He also spoke about the festivities planned for Survival Weekend set for May 20-22 and concerns about this event resulting in an outbreak or spike of COVID-19.“We’ve taken into consideration that it’s an outdoor event and that it’s going over a long period of distance for say five to fifteen hundred persons and we’ve looked at other events that we would’ve approved in smaller confines to make a determination whether or not we feel that this event is substantially more risky than the other events and again, the approval to have the event is just that. It’s not a waiving of any of the public health measures that we have asked persons to adhere to.”
According to Dr Swann, event promoters have requested for more people to attend the event, which was initially approved for 500. However, he said officials have not yet given them their decision.
Earlier this month, organisers of the event said they were given approval for 1,200 attendees.
The event is set for May 20-22.
bahamianson 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
We need to put America at level 4 because they are transmitting covid like crazy. If they can put us on level 2 ,and we are still wearing masks and social distancing ,then we can put them on level 4.
John 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
This lame government had sufficient time to take corrective actions. But they allow the tourists to come here and walk around with no masks. They are not enforcing quarantine for persons who WHo test positive. They continue to reduce travel restrictions. They approved what could be superspreader events, like carnival and beer festivals. Homecomings are already planned. But the biggest factor is the thousands of tourists coming from infected areas. And not just infected states but infections of new variants and strains. And they tell you the vaccines have zero effectiveness against these new variants. Then they tell you ‘come get vaccinated’. Then they tell you ‘O but quite a bit of the vaccines have expired because Bahamians have stopped taking them.’ Why take vaccines that are ineffective
User1234 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
explain Shanghai...China have banned international flights in and out since the start of the pandemic and yet huge swathes of the city are locked down...kind of disproves your theory about tourism doesn't it?
KapunkleUp 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Not saying you're wrong but keep in mind that the Chinese government has insisted on using their local vaccine which is far inferior to western vaccines.
ohdrap4 49 minutes ago
not anymore.
3 times sinovac better then pfizer for t cell immunity.
John 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Well actually no one ( or hardly anyone) is getting seriously ill and yes there are some Covid related deaths. So government may have a lazie faire approach: Let things work themselves out and not to intervene unless things get seriously out-of-control. This is the approach most of the world has adopted.. not to let Covid cripple the world anymore. Which is understandable… and many countries, Bahamas included, cannot afford more economic fallout from Covid. Bring on that happy face again.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
“We’re seeing it’s basically more related to COVID fatigue,” Dr Swann said yesterday. “There are persons who are pushing for mask mandates to be removed and some of them are just going on and removing those mask mandates themselves, so the reality is we strongly believe in the science and science is proving true.”"
the only COVID fatigue that's had an impact on number of cases is that from Chester Cooper and the hotel bosses because they tired tourists cant feel "free".
We have clear evidence that if there is no significant tourist influx and Bahamians party like its 1969, cases do NOT increase. October through February 2021.
It makes sense, once a variant cycles the community, there's no one else to infect. People could have 50 carnivals and cases wont go up. Youre basically in a natural bubble. The new cycle starts when that tourist infected with a NEW strain nobody see before crosses the border
Sure, it could be a Bahamian crossing the border with the new strain, but when you have over 100,000 tourists coming to the island in a month from the great land of source infections and I een wearing no mask, vs possibly 3000 bahamians travelling, the odds say who's more likely to be the carrier
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
October 2021 through Feb 2022
LastManStanding 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
When are these people ever going to understand that BAHAMIANS ARE NOT ON YOUR RUN.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
John and Ours you need to chill.
What do you want? Lockdown? Zero Covid.
If people need to live with Covid, then do it.
Yes the tourists bring, but otherwise we end up eating breadbasket.
Just let it rip.
Omicrom BA2 is even milder than BA1.
The CDC can call any level. It list credibility among its own citizens and no one checking.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
No. I dont want them to lockdown. Ive said over and over and over again that what's saving us now is the fact that the last 2 strains havent shown themselves to be deadly.
In fact, I point out tgat people can party without a spike, IF, we (either) remove tourist influx (or control it.)
What I address above is specifically interpretation of data. That's it. Nothing is more annoying than explanations that ignore data in front of our eyes. Especially when they pull out the why y'all cant behave card.
