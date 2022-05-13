Four-Year Sentence For Stealing $2,918 Worth Of Goods From Car

By Pavel Bailey

ON Friday a man was sentenced in the Magistrate’s Court to four years in prison for stealing almost $3,000 worth of goods from a car.

Kirkland Saunders, Jr, 31, faced Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges of stealing, receiving and possession of dangerous drugs.

On May 6 at Yamacraw Beach Estates, Saunders is accused of stealing $2,918 worth of items from Lamon Dean’s grey 2012 Kia Sportage.

These items included a $400 10” kicker subwoofer, a $330 Toshiba Tuner cartridge, a $600 3M Electronic vacuum, a $185 black and red backpack service tool bag, $300 worth of assorted tools, a $950 Lenovo ThinkPad laptop and $150 Samsung wireless earphones.

Saunders is also alleged to have been found by the police with 1oz of Indian Hemp on May 11.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Saunders was then convicted by Magistrate Vogt-Evans and sentenced to four years on the theft charges and 18 months on the drug charge. These sentences are to be served concurrently at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

The accused has within seven days of the courts ruling to appeal.