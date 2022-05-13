Victim Found Dead On Septic Tank

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE country recorded another homicide yesterday after a man was found dead at Butler’s Alley off Carmichael Road.

Superintendent Audley Peters said while investigators were unsure of the man’s identity, or the circumstances leading to his death, he was found dead lying on the septic tank of a residence.

Police received reports of the shooting shortly after 3pm.

In recent weeks, several murders have taken place during daylight and Supt Peters attributed this to perpetrators being aided by face masks making them more bold in breaking the law.

“Our officers were dispatched and when they came to the residence they were directed to the rear where they found a male lying on the septic tank. He was unresponsive,” Supt Peters said at the scene of the incident yesterday. “EMS was called in and following their assessment of the male there were no signs of life.

“At the moment this incident is sketchy and so the details are not available to be shared with you, the media. However, we appeal to members of the public who may have any information to assist us with the furtherance of this investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Department or Carmichael Road Police Station and furnish us with that information.”

He continued: “Again we want to say to members of the public who are aware of persons being in possession of firearms to inform the police so that we can take action and take these persons off the streets.

“In the last two weeks we would have taken more than about 20 firearms off the road and placed a good number of persons before the court who are now either on bail or in custody on remand awaiting trial and all of this is in an effort by members of the public and the police working hand-in-hand to take firearms off the streets, to take dangerous drugs off the street and to avert other incidents with the use of firearms occurring.”

Mr Peters said he was unsure of how many times the victim was shot, but he noted concern among authorities that murders were occurring during the daytime, whereas most murders often occurred at night.

“The pandemic has caused a shift in our country where individuals can be walking the streets with masks and that in itself appears to have given individuals some level of confidence or boldness.

“…Members of the public won’t be able to recognise them and so hence we’ve seen persons brandishing firearms as well as walking the streets with firearms, as well as using firearms against others in broad daylight having their faces disguised.

“So, it is a concern to us until we get out of this period of wearing the masks I hope that we don’t have much more of these, but I can say that the wearing of masks is a contributing factor in this happening and the boldness that we see from these individuals who are shooting at one another.”

While Mr Peters did not know if murders this year had outpaced last year’s number for this period, he was certain the authorities had taken more weapons off the streets.

“… What I can say is we have more firearms off the road and more persons put before the court for being arrested with possession of firearms than last year,” he said.