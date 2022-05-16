Emergency Exercise For Airport

ON Wednesday at Lynden Pindling International Airport stakeholders will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise.

The drill scenario will begin at 10.30am with a call to Nassau Airport Development Company’s Operations Centre from Air Traffic Services concerning an aircraft inbound to LPIA, from Rock Sound, Eleuthera, with 60 persons, including crew onboard.

The aircraft will be reported as having engine trouble and will be involved in a simulated crash.

Local and international aviation regulations require airports to establish an emergency plan commensurate with the aircraft operations and other activities conducted at the airport. Regulations also mandate that a full-scale emergency exercise should be conducted at intervals not exceeding two years to evaluate the emergency plan.

Bahamas Immigration and Royal Bahamas Defence Force recruits will pose as crew members and passengers involved in the incident and volunteers from The Bahamas Red Cross will act as distraught family members and friends.

In addition, teams from local emergency response agencies, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas, Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority, Air Accident Investigation Authority, National Emergency Management Agency, National Emergency Medical Services, Airport Authority, Bahamas Red Cross Society, Princess Margaret Hospital, Doctors Hospital, The Department of Public Health, Bahamas Immigration, Bahamas Customs, United States Customs and Border Protection, the US Embassy, the British High Commission, Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) and Bahamasair will participate in the drill.

Bahamasair, the national carrier, will act as host airline for the exercise.

Deborah Coleby, NAD’s Vice President of Operations, said putting LPIA’s emergency plan to the test allows all agencies involved to assess their individual level of preparedness and orchestrate a coordinated response. “Upon completion of the exercise, a debrief will be conducted and a final report generated will provide feedback by local and international evaluators. Improvements are made based on the findings of the final report and the airport’s Emergency Plan is updated accordingly,” Ms Coleby explained.

Wednesday’s exercise is expected to last approximately four hours.

Passengers are advised that air travel to LPIA will not be affected during the drill. Members of the general public are also advised that there will be emergency response vehicles in the vicinity of the airport during the drill. NAD encourages travellers to proceed with their travel plans as scheduled.