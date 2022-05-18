0

All Aboard To Try Out Ambulance

CHILDREN from Willard Patton Pre-School get a close look at equipment inside an ambulance during a visit to the school yesterday. Photos: Racardo Thomas/Tribune Staff

As of Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A STUDENT from Willard Patton Pre-School tries out a stretcher during a visit to the school by an ambulance crew as part of National Emergency Medical Services Week.

THE YOUNGEST EMT in town? A youngster from Willard Patton Pre-School gets to handle some of the emergency equipment.

THE Public Hospitals Authority’s Emergency Medical Services professionals made the rounds at three primary schools yesterday providing tours of ambulances and EMS equipment.

There was also age-appropriate instruction on calling for EMS assistance during a medical emergency, and what should be done if an ambulance is approaching while driving on the road.

The school tour included visits to Temple Christian Academy, Willard Patton Pre- School, and Genesis Academy as part of National Emergency Medical Services Week 2022 - Education Day.

