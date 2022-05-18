All Aboard To Try Out Ambulance

THE Public Hospitals Authority’s Emergency Medical Services professionals made the rounds at three primary schools yesterday providing tours of ambulances and EMS equipment.

There was also age-appropriate instruction on calling for EMS assistance during a medical emergency, and what should be done if an ambulance is approaching while driving on the road.

The school tour included visits to Temple Christian Academy, Willard Patton Pre- School, and Genesis Academy as part of National Emergency Medical Services Week 2022 - Education Day.