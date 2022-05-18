Gov’T In Potter’S Cay Fire Station Plan

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday said the Government is exploring the construction of a fire station at Potter’s Cay following the devastating blaze that destroyed six vendors’ stalls last year.

Clay Sweeting, minister of agriculture, marine resources and Family Island affairs, confirmed ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting that his ministry was “looking into” establishing such a facility. He added that it had already granted the six fire-affected vendors $16,000 each to finance the rebuilding of their stalls, but this sum does not include the collective $48,000 for deck pilings said to have been set aside by the former Minnis administration.

“We’ve met with the vendors a few times last week,” Mr Sweeting said. “We provided them with their letter to access supplies, which would in essence be $96,000 amongst the six vendors. We also provided them with two plans, one from a private architect and one from the Ministry of Works, which they can select between the two.

“We have also included an optional deck option for them if they wanted to extend, which would be up to the vendors to get the approvals on, because you understand when you deal with the seabed that goes through the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP).”

The vendors have argued that the previous administration set aside $48,000 at FYP (Builders Mall) to help finance the construction of over-the-water decks at their stalls, but Mr Sweeting yesterday said he was “not aware of that”.

He added that his ministry has been “very accommodating” to the Potter’s Cay vendors with the total $96,000 that has been released to them. “I have met with them four times since I have been the minister, and we have done what we can. They have the letter to access the funding from FYP, and hopefully they can get up and going in about ten days or so,” Mr Sweeting said.

The minister conceded that insurance was priced beyond the reach of many Potter’s Cay vendors, meaning that they remain exposed to financial loss and business interruption should there be a repeat of the 2021 fire.