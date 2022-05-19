‘Tax The Rich’ – Minnis: Charge Wealthy Property Buyers And Scrap Breadbasket Vat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday suggested that the government increase taxes on wealthy property buyers and eliminate value added tax on breadbasket items to alleviate the burden on struggling Bahamians.

Dr Minnis made the suggestion as he called for the Davis administration to place greater focus on how it can better assist the Bahamian people rather than attacking the work done under his administration.

His comments come amid soaring inflation in the country.

Since assuming office last year, the Davis administration has been critical of the former government’s performance, often attacking its response to Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of investigations have also been launched recently into government agencies, including the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

While some members of Parliament have accused the government of targeting certain FNM MPs, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has dismissed claims that his administration is on a political witch hunt.

Yesterday, Dr Minnis was asked about his thoughts on the investigations related to WSC.

However, the Killarney MP said while he did not know many details surrounding matters related to the corporation, it appeared to him that the Davis administration “have been looking to find faults” with the FNM party.

“Davis and his government recognised, they have checked and they recognise that my government had done an excellent job under the circumstances. You must remember that when we came in we were hit with (Hurricane) Irma,” Dr Minnis reminded reporters outside of the House of Assembly yesterday.

“Our southern shores were threatened. We did something that was never done in the history of the Bahamas and even when we said that we wanted to do it, many said it was impossible. We air evacuated individuals from the southern islands and no lives were lost.

“We ensured their safety. Then immediately after that we were struck with (Hurricane) Dorian. In spite of that, our economy was growing and then after Dorian came COVID and we managed all three of those disasters efficiently.

“Davis and those have been looking to find faults here and there and they are basically grabbing at straws and now we’re faced with inflation. Rather than them trying to denigrate or degrade or hit the FNM in any manner that they see fit, they should be concentrating on what the people are experiencing now, the high cost of living.

“The high cost of food, the high cost of gas, the high cost of unemployment. Individuals can’t pay their rent. They can’t pay their mortgages. They’re having great difficulty meeting these costs and Davis and those should be concentrating on how they’re going to assist to alleviate the problems that individuals are feeling and experiencing now because if they’re not prepared, then the Bahamas will be in for a difficult time over the next year or two.”

Asked about his recommendations to tackle rising inflation, Dr Minnis replied: “I’m not here to solve their problem,” adding that his administration already had plans in place to deal with rising prices because they had predicted it.

“Inflation is not new to the world. So, one has to review history and make your adjustments and make your plans and properly communicate to the people exactly what they’re experiencing and what you’re doing,” Dr Minnis added.

“They have essentially increased tax on breadbasket items but what they did is they decreased tax for the rich in that once you’re buying property for $2m or more, rather than paying 12 percent you now pay ten percent. So, what they could do if they’re looking for money is that they could put that back to twelve and the extra monies that they would get from that one factor they can use that to alleviate the breadbasket items. So, they’re always asking where they can get money from, but they have a list of areas that they can obtain money from, it’s just a matter of them doing their own work.”

Gas prices are currently at well over $6 a gallon at fuel stations in New Providence, with fears the number could continue to rise this summer.

There has also been a spike in costs for some food items in grocery stores.

However, officials have said there is little that can be done to offset rising prices due to inflation among other factors.