Minister Hopeful Of Solution After Sitout

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said she was hopeful that teachers who staged a sit-out at Gerald Cash Primary School yesterday would find resolve overnight, noting students were already at a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said she was uncertain of what the educators’ grievances were, adding that officials had not received any direct communication on the matter.

Asked about it yesterday at the sidelines of an event, Mrs Hanna Martin said: “We’ve not gotten any direct communication as to what the issue is. I’m hearing that the teachers are concerned about the protocols which surprises me because there’s a nurse stationed at that school and then there’s a case the ministry of health is directly involved and stipulates what should happen and there’s also operating procedures. So I’m not sure what the issues are. I would have to find out exactly what it is.

“I’m not certain what their issue is. It would be good if they could inform us because in the meantime children are being deprived of an education. They’ve lost two years in the pandemic and if there’s an issue it would be my expectation that teachers who are charged with the wellbeing of these young people would bring it to our attention and we would see how we could answer their concerns. I trust that if they have concerns they will resolve it overnight and find a way and get into the classroom where that is able to happen in accordance with Ministry of Health protocols.”

The minister said she had not received any update on the situation from the Bahamas Union of Teachers.

However, she agreed with its President Belinda Wilson who advised teachers on Wednesday to be vigilant as cases continue to rise. She also urged the ministry to “utilise wisdom” as examinations get underway.

“We have COVID … we’re seeing it in the private schools. We’re seeing it at the workplaces. We’re seeing it in different areas. It’s not unexpected that you might see it. I think the issue is to where necessary do the testing, to make sure the protocols are undertaken, and if there are cases that show up in school to comply with the Ministry of Health protocols. The Ministry of Education is governed by the Ministry of Health protocols. It is her understanding that on the school campuses when there are cases that the Ministry of Health directs or mandates how those situations should be managed - not the Ministry of Education.”

The minister added the ministry of health was “very kind and able” to allow them to have nurses at schools all over the nation.