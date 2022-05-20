Pmh At Full Capacity, Say Officials

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital is full, officials reported last night – but not because of COVID-19.

The Public Hospitals Authority yesterday issued a statement saying that the hospital is operating at maximum capacity as a result of non-COVID patients.

The statement added: “The public is advised that PMH will continue to provide care to both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients as the hospital’s leadership and clinical staff have taken every possible step to mitigate the increase of COVID-19 cases.”

To deal with the high number of cases being handled, the clinic at Agape House will offer limited services as nursing staff is redeployed to PMH. Only physicians will remain at Agape clinic, but all scheduled appointments will be honoured.

PMH said it anticipates an increase in bed capacity of 23 beds in the next day.

The statement said: “Non-COVID hospital operations, resources and services have been adjusted. Face-to-face outpatient services, including elective surgeries and specialty clinics are limited. Public/visitor access to our public hospitals remains limited to ensure the safety of patients and staff and to minimise further transmission of COVID.”

Currently, 40 patients at the emergency department are awaiting admission, and the department is restricted to emergency cases only, including major accidents, strokes, heart attacks, trauma with major bleeding, loss of consciousness and difficulty breathing.

Officials said they anticipate renovations to the Accident and Emergency area will ease wait times and increase capacity.