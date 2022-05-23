Insight: The Invisible Wave Of Covid

By MALCOLM STRACHAN

A FRIEND tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He had to take a test ahead of travel, and hadn’t expected a positive result – but there it was. He was fully vaccinated, had the booster, and hadn’t felt ill at all, but still somewhere along the way he picked up the virus. It was, in his case, almost an invisible illness.

Invisible might be the word for how COVID-19 is being treated in many ways these days. Last week, CNN reported on the “invisible wave” of COVID that has been spreading across the US. Why invisible? Well, the official counts of cases are more incomplete these days. At-home tests have increasingly replaced the number of tests done at laboratories, and when people test at home, they don’t report the outcome to add to the official count.

Instead, some areas have resorted to testing sewage water, to work out levels of infection based on how much is in wastewater.

The US isn’t the only country where official test results are giving a less complete picture. Last year, Al Jazeera was reporting that the UK death toll was under-reported by half, while earlier this year The Independent was reporting “tens of thousands” of cases missing from the UK government’s daily figures.

Here at home, the daily dashboard only records positive results from PCR tests – not the rapid antigen tests. When Dr Duane Sands noted that the actual number of cases in The Bahamas could be much higher than the official figures, infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes agreed that that figures may be different, but that officials also had access to the rapid antigen test figures. Those are less reliable so they are not published, but they do serve as a general guide for officials on the number of cases.

Meanwhile, those totals here keep creeping up. A number of schools have already reverted to online learning for students – at least in part, I suspect, to try to minimise the risk of disruption to examinations.

A significant number of other schools have seen positive cases – and the Bahamas Union of Teachers has called on the government to “utilise wisdom” over the shutting of schools.

It’s hard to know what that means. The union says to ensure safety is first, but it’s not very specific.

BUT president Belinda Wilson rattled off a list of schools with positive cases – CR Walker, TG Glover, CC Sweeting Senior, Garvin Tynes Primary School, Stephen Dillett, CV Bethel, Arthur’s Town Comprehensive, SC McPherson, Laura Anderson in North Eleuthera, North Eleuthera High, Doris Johnson, Gambier Primary, Gerald Cash, Eva Hilton.

So how does wisdom apply in these cases? Shut the school after a case? Two cases? Three?

This far into the pandemic, it seems remarkable that so many decisions still seem to be made on the fly. Why not have it clearly explained to everyone what level of infection or number of hospitalisations triggers certain measures? Have our own ratings of stage one, stage two, etc, and reaching a certain level of cases automatically triggers the next level and the restrictions that go with it?

There seems to be a great resistance now to reintroducing any restrictions. We have had several weeks of cases going up – as has been the case across the region – and yet this weekend partygoers took to the road and joined in carnival. How many cases will we see from this weekend of celebration? What effect will that have on our numbers? Normally, they say wait a week to two weeks to see the rise in infections – so take a look at the figures a fortnight from now.

Many have had the opportunity to go and get vaccinated if they wish – but not our young children. There is no vaccination available here for children under 12, and even if parents were to bundle their youngsters up and head to Miami to get vaccinated, there’s no vaccine cleared at all for children aged five and under yet.

Last week, the death tally was revised after examination of earlier cases, reaching a new total of 810. Had 810 of our brothers and sisters been murdered in the same length of time as the pandemic, we would have had howls of outrage, demands for action, government being held to account. And yet here we are, with the same number of fatalities and we seem eager to throw off the measures that stops that number from rising further.

We may be facing an invisible wave – but we must not let our compassion become invisible. We must still show that we care by the actions we take. We know too many have already died – so what are we prepared to do to stop those numbers rising further?