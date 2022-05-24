Police Hunt For Rapist In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are searching for a rapist who is believed to be responsible for at least two recent sexual assaults in the Freeport area.

According to unconfirmed reports, the incidents reportedly occurred in the areas of Tyne Beach and Xanadu Beach. Police have issued a wanted flyer with a composite sketch of the suspect who is wanted for rape and armed robbery.

The suspect is believed to be five feet, nine inches tall, of dark brown complexion and medium built.

Police are warning residents that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with extreme caution.

People are asked to call police at 350-3104/6, and 352-1919, 350-3106/9, or 911.