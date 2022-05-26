Abaco Murder Probe

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in Abaco are investigating a homicide on the island that happened on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that the body of a man was discovered with apparent gunshot injuries in Dundas Town.

According to reports, officers of the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report shortly before midnight of a man being shot in the area of the Teachers Credit Union. When police arrived at the scene, they saw a dark-skinned man lying face-up with multiple injuries about the body and head that were consistent with gunshots.

ASP Rolle said officers found five .223 live rounds of ammunition next to the victim’s body.

He also said that witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a small black vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

EMS personnel responded along with a medical doctor who pronounced the victim dead. Investigations continue.