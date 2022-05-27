Long Island Mp Adrian Gibson Being Questioned By Police

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux confirmed yesterday that Long Island MP Adrian Gibson was in police custody and being questioned in relation to an ongoing probe into the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

While he declined further comment on the matter, Mr Gibson’s attorney Romona Farquharson Seymour when contacted last night said the matter was ongoing and she would have a lot more to say today when she hoped police would be done with their probe.

She maintained that Mr Gibson was being “targeted”, adding that he stood by his record as former executive chairman of WSC.

Police were said to have taken Mr Gibson for a search yesterday, after he was questioned for hours.

It remains unclear where that search took place.