Pm Refuses To Comment On Water And Sewerage Investigations

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis on Friday refused to comment on ongoing investigations at the Water and Sewerage Corporation, a day after Long Island MP Adrian Gibson was taken into custody and questioned by police.

“Let’s just say this, I have nothing to say about that,” Mr Davis said when asked to respond to claims that the former WSC executive chairman is being targeted by his administration.

“The matter is in the hands of police and whatever they decide, it’s in their hands and I have no observations to make about it at this time.”

Mr Gibson’s attorney, Romona Farquharson-Seymour, confirmed to The Tribune that her client was questioned by police for some seven hours Thursday.

She also said Mr Gibson was served a search warrant for his home.

This comes after police allegedly took several of Mr Gibson’s rental vehicles into custody on Long Island earlier this month.

Speaking to The Tribune, Mrs Farquharson-Seymour maintained that Mr Gibson was being “targeted” for political reasons, a sentiment shared by many members of the Free National Movement.

However, when asked about the issue last week, Prime Minister Davis dismissed accusations that his administration is on a political witch hunt regarding WSC.

He also told reporters that he will not interfere with the ongoing police probe.