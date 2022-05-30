Four Accused Over Firearm

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men were arrested for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition discovered at a residence in Freeport.

Shortly before 5pm on Friday, a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant at the residence situated on Man-o-War Circle.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said when officers arrived two males fled the property but were caught by officers some distance away and returned to the residence where a search was conducted in their presence.

ASP Rolle said officers discovered a white blanket in an eastern bedroom closet where they found a black FNH Five Seven pistol with its serial number erased along with a magazine that contained (21) 5.62 live rounds of ammunition.

Four adult males were arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.