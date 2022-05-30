‘Lincoln Bain's Gun Licence Should Be Taken Away’

FORMER Senator Rodney Moncur has called on police to revoke the gun licence for Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain.

Mr Moncur - recently appointed a consultant to the Ministry of National Security - made the appeal after Mr Bain posted a video brandishing a rifle and accusing “illegal Haitians” of burning down parts of the New Providence bush to make coal.

Mr Moncur, speaking in his capacity as the justice of the peace, told The Tribune yesterday he was “very disturbed”.

“What he is doing is an attempt to blame Haitian nationals and people of Haitian decent, constitutes Nazism. It’s a very dangerous thing he’s doing and someone needs to have a clear talk with him.

“In fact, his propaganda video of shooting …… is (a) dangerous message. I’m very disturbed and the last thing I said on my show, in Haitian Creole, is I invited those people that he says is in that area to really go into hiding. It is dangerous … and the government should confiscate his licence for that gun just for that game that he ran, real or imaginary but it is danger and if we don’t be careful we’re going to see in The Bahamas his practice of blaming the Haitians.

“It is going to be like what the Germans did to the Jews, so he is on the border. I’m not going to call him Nazi… He is bordering Nazism.”

The TV show host said “all of a sudden” Haitian nationals and people of Haitian descent, who Mr Moncur noted number in the thousands, are being blamed.

“….If he finds evidence of any infringement of the law and he has a responsibility to report it to the authorities, but for him to do that video propaganda of that powerful weapon its dangerous. It’s a very dangerous thing he’s doing and I’m very disappointed on him because I know him very well. I really want his gun confiscated.”