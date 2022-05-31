Back To The Ball

ON SATURDAY, the Cancer Society returned with its first in-person ball since the start of the pandemic. To celebrate the occasion, the organisation chose the theme “Escape” and turned the gala event into a masquerade ball.

The 20th annual Cancer Ball took place at Atlantis, Paradise, in the Imperial Ballroom, with COVID-19 protocols strictly in place.

“We welcome being able to celebrate the Cancer Society as well as volunteers who have tirelessly supported the cause especially on this the 20th anniversary of the ball. Each year we honour two awardees with two prestigious honours – the Susan Andrews Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Marcia Johnson, ball committee member for public relations.

Guests danced the night away to the sounds of the Visage band and in-house deejays. There was also a raffle, a silent auction and other surprises.

Lovern Wildgoose, past-president of Cancer Society of and co-chair of the ball, said it is an awesome feeling to host to be able to host such ab extravagant event for so many years. The Cancer Society of the Bahamas is a non-profit organisation, established in 1976 to serve the public through education programmes aimed at bringing awareness to early detection, prevention and treatment of cancer, while offering temporary accommodations as well as providing for the social and emotional needs of cancer patients in a peaceful, secure and supportive environment.