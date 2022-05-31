‘Did Brave Really Need To Make All The Trips?’

OPPOSITION Leader Michael Pintard last night questioned the number of official overseas visits the Prime Minister has made since taking office.
Mr Pintard’s questioning came after it was revealed the budget for government international travel has increased by just over $4 million.
Mr Pintard said the need for each person joining a government trip should be established from the outset.
“We certainly acknowledge that there are certain trips that are required by any administration as it seeks to do business on behalf of the country,” he said.
However, he argued the government has not done a good job in explaining if all of those making the trips were “absolutely necessary” based on the specific of objective of that meeting.
“The size of the delegations have been very large and the question is can they justify that each person that is on the trip has a specific purpose that delivers on behalf of the Bahamian people. So they have not given adequate explanation to that.”
“This is what the public pays most of the attention to.
“You have a good sense of how many technical persons are required to obtain the information required on behalf of the Bahamian or to participate in workshops or panel discussions on behalf of the government.
“Some trips that the Prime Minister has take, clearly we could see that local diplomats in that general region could have attended on behalf of the government. Some trips don’t require a Prime Minister. Some trips don’t require a minister, but a diplomat who may be based in Europe who can then act on behalf of the government.
“If you want a good way to measure whether or not Prime Ministers must be present it’s really to look at the corresponding officials from other countries.”
The opposition leader questioned whether the government clearly prioritized its work.
“Much needs to happen... is this trip adding value which is a reasonable question to ask in the midst of a hard economic time. Is this trip adding value to what we are trying to accomplish with that particular domestic issue?” he questioned.
“So, all we want to know is whether or not we are getting a return on the investment because obviously this is a significant investment. This is not as what the government has represented that we don’t appreciate the value of in-person contact - we certainly do. We just want to make sure in the midst of a hard economic period that they’re taking into consideration whether or not it’s the best use of the finances but more importantly their time.”
Prime Minister Davis himself addressed the issue yesterday saying a distinction needed to be made between the budget for travel and what actually ends up being spent.
“We don’t know what travels we’ll have in the coming year and until we understand it, it is an allocation. Doesn’t mean that it will be used,” said Mr Davis.
“The fact that we allocated doesn’t mean that it has to be used. It is there to cover unforeseen travels that may come up.
“There are certain travels that have to be made by ministers that’s related to their specific portfolios. There are certain travels that I have to make that relates to me as a leader of the country - leaders summit throughout the year that I have to attend and the allocation is to ensure that it is covered.”
Comments
bahamianson 19 hours, 25 minutes ago
Again, playing politics and trying to muddy the water. All you do is ask a question, enough to raise ignorant doubt. You politicians are all a like, just want to be elected to power, all of you, including your opposing side.
tribanon 19 hours, 2 minutes ago
Yet the very cruel and deceitful Davis knows full well there has never been a single year in which actual government travel costs by elected officials and their enormous entourages have been under budget. And that includes the year in which the height of the pandemic occurred.
In fact, the actual costs have always been much, much greater than the annual amount budgeted for such travel, mainly due to the outrageous extravagance usually associated with so many of these foreign trips. Yup, Davis is indeed one deceitful SOB.
mandela 18 hours, 19 minutes ago
Mr. Pintard, your party, the FNM of which you were a part of in the last government and are now leader spent 6 million on 200 domes for the people of Abaco and Freeport and only built 39 out of the 200 that were bought, you sir need to explain where the remainder of that money went, over 4 and a half million dollars, in time the people will find out if all the flying around was warranted or not and scrutinize accordingly. Still, for now, there are other things your party and the former governing party should be explaining and giving answers to, otherwise, you show that you are and will not be any different than your party's predecessors.
tribanon 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
We can only assume you haven't forgotten all the explaining cruel Davis has yet to do about the many millions of dollars unwisely spent, outrightly stolen and/or just plain unaccounted by the last Christie and Davis led PLP administration. Just start with BAMSI and the BAMSI fire. LOL
DDK 16 hours, 10 minutes ago
They all do it. With huge entourages to boot! They can't help themselves. We are so very toid woil! So very corrupt and stupid when it comes to governance......
birdiestrachan 15 hours, 27 minutes ago
I
tribanon 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Cat gotcha tongue! LOL
birdiestrachan 15 hours, 19 minutes ago
Yes Mr Pintard he did , the FNM Government never cared about poor people they made their lives as hard as they could who did they give the millions for the food programme or the post office contract,
Sickened 13 hours, 3 minutes ago
This government will treat all Bahamians the same way every previous government has. Give us your money and shut the hell up. The difference in the electorate is that the PLP supporters blindly support a PLP government even when the government is pissing on their head. Most FNM's (certainly not all) continue to question what's going on... they still get pissed on though, regardless of the party in power. PLP supporters please do better at holding your party's feet to the fire. The liquid on your head is not liquid sunshine.
