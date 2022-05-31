National Congress: We’Ll Stay Strong Despite Union Split

THE National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas says the organisation will remain strong and continue to represent workers in the country after several unions ended their affiliation with umbrella organisation.

During a press conference on Sunday, the president of the Bahamas Union of teachers Belinda Wilson announced the launch of a new trade union congress called the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress (BNATUC).

The union is comprised of six unions and two associations, including the Airport Airline and Allied Workers (AAAWU), Bahamas Financial Services Union (BFSU), Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU), Bahamians Public Service Union (BPSU), Bahamas Taxi Cab Union (BTCU), Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT), Police Staff Association and Correctional Officers Association.

Mrs Wilson will serve as BNATUC president, while Kimsley Ferguson will serve as first vice president.

“Every union you see here was a part of another congress (but) as of today, we are no longer affiliated with any other congress other than the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress,” said Mrs Wilson.

In a statement yesterday, the NCTUB extended well wishes to the newly formed umbrella union.

The body also maintained that its work will continue.

“Acting President (Dwayne) Woods has affirmed that the NCTUB remains strong and will continue to represent workers of The Bahamas,” NCTUB Acting Secretary General, Daniel Thompson said in a statement. “We will remain resolute and work on behalf of our remaining Affiliates, more than ever before. As we begin the celebrations of Labour Day 2022, under the theme ‘Labour Marches on and Remains Strong’, our airwaves were filled with announcement of the formation of a new congress.

“The NCTUB is an organisation built predominantly on volunteerism and mutuality of benefits and shared vision. We therefore wish those Affiliates who have decided to withdraw their support from the NCTUB, God’s speed. We encourage them, in the spirit of comradery, to submit their decision in writing so that we can make the appropriate adjustments on our register.”

This comes just days before the Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade on Frdiay, where all unions in The Bahamas traditionally come together in a show of solidarity to support workers’ rights.

Mr Thompson added: “In our Labour Day 2022 church service at the Church of God of Prophesy Cathedral, East Street, Bishop Hulan Hanna reminded NCTUB Affiliates present, about the importance of the work of the unions in protecting the rights and improving the working conditions of Bahamian workers throughout our history. He reminded us of our individual responsibility to be accountable for our own actions as referenced in Ezekiel 20. Each person must answer for their own action. The NCTUB matches on and remains strong.”