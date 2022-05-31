Warning Over Covid Phone Scam

HEALTH officials last night warned the public to be on their guard against a COVID phone scam that tries to extort money from families.

In a statement the Ministry of Health & Wellness said: “Persons have been receiving WhatsApp calls from the telephone number (1-450-232-2565) where the caller is claiming to represent the Ministry and offering money in exchange for personal information.

“The public is advised that the number does not belong to the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Ministry does not offer money for information. This is a scam and members of the public should not provide any of their details to the caller.

“The public is reminded to be cautious when answering calls, emails or text messages and releasing personal and financial information to strangers.”

The public is advised to check for information updates on the Ministry’s website, www.bahamas.gov.bs/health, Facebook – MOHBahamas, Instagram – mohwbahamas or twitter at mohw242.