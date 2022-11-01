Dunkin for Boobies returns to help fight breast cancer

AFTER being on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radio House’s Dunkin for Boobies fundraiser returned last weekend.

The event, held on Friday, raised more than $7,000 which will be used in the fight against breast cancer.

“It is great to be able to do it again and we thank our dedicated sponsors, many of whom have been with us from the beginning,” said Ollie Dupuch-Ferguson, chief operating officer of The Tribune Media Group.

“We are pleased to be able to support this important cause as women and men both suffer from breast cancer and we are happy to be able to support the Cancer Society of The Bahamas in their good work.

“With our sponsors we hope that this sends a positive message that a recovery is underway and there is reason to be positive about the future.”

Photos: Austin Fernander