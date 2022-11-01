Morgue ‘can handle’ major catastrophes after refurbishment

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said Princess Margaret Hospital’s Rand Lab has the ability to handle an influx of bodies following its recent refurbishment.

Yesterday, Dr Darville attended the blessing and commissioning ceremony of the newly renovated Rand Lab/Morgue.

The three-phase project was estimated to cost about $500,000 since its commencement in October of last year, according to the minister of health.

As the country grappled with the surge of COVID- 19 related and unrelated deaths, the public hospital’s morgue was said to be operating beyond capacity.

However, yesterday Dr Darville assured members of the public that the hospital is now fully equipped to handle major catastrophes and bodies from the recent surge in homicides within the country.

“The morgue itself has adequate freezer space, but, of course, in the events of pandemics or natural disasters we have a plan that we’re about to activate,” he told reporters yesterday at the commissioning ceremony of the Rand Lab.

“But this was the first step to basically get this facility to a point whereby we can provide the services more efficiently.

“Mass casualty is something that is on the drawing board for the PHA, the government and we have some strategic plans in order to be able to facilitate, God forbid we have a situation similar to Hurricane Dorian.”

Dr Darville also added that the government is seeking to establish a national morgue facility in New Providence, which will be responsible for the national morgue and the national lab and diagnostic centre.

“We are definitely looking to provide the necessary space in New Providence to be able to handle events of mass casualty. As you are aware, we spoke specifically about the construction of a new state of the art facility here in New Providence,” he said yesterday.

With the recent rise in crime and the country’s climbing murder count, Dr Darville was adamant that the national morgue has the “capability of handling such cases”.

He said: “We have the capability to handle such cases and we have the necessary professional staff in order to guide forensic, as well as the Royal Bahamas Police Force, in the necessary crime factor, so that if the case goes to court, the coroner as well as those who are involved in law enforcement will be able to be a part of the prosecution.”

When asked by reporters about the number of coroners to date, Dr Darville said he was unable to answer.

Mary Lightbourne- Walker, PMH hospital administrator, said, aside from the regular influx of patients the institution faces on a regular basis, the recent surge in crimes within the nation serves as a “burden” for the hospital and its long-standing issues.

She said victims of crime usually end up with gunshot or stab wounds.

“Yes, they do place a burden on us here at the Princess Margaret Hospital in the emergency room, notwithstanding that persons come normally if they’re having issues with their chronic non-communicable diseases, with hypertension, heart disease,” she said.

She said this “everyday challenge” also poses a security threat, however the hospital is committed to ensuring that the environment is conducive for the safety of both clients and hospital personnel.