Munroe defends recruits hired to fight crime

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday defended the work of people engaged by his ministry to assist in the nation’s crime fight following criticisms from former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis regarding their performance.
On Monday, Dr Minnis accused the Davis administration of not having a workable plan to deal with the nation’s rising crime and also took aim at those hired by the Ministry of National Security to assist with violence interruption.
Earlier this year, former senator and talk show host Rodney Moncur was engaged as an independent contractor by the ministry, while Pastor Carlos Reid was hired as a consultant.
Dr Minnis told The Tribune that workers were “receiving the people’s money” but not producing the desired results to help crack down on crime.
Responding, Mr Munroe called on the former prime minister to “stop playing politics” and also explained their roles in the ministry which he insisted was being done effectively.
“Firstly, there’s one consultant by the Ministry of National Security,” Mr Munroe said before a Cabinet meeting yesterday. “That’s Dr Carlos Reid. Dr Carlos Reid is concerned with running programmes that intervene with fellows on the street and he does that. And if you have any idea about how it works, you don’t go around and put cameras on people you’re talking to. That is what he does.
“There is an independent contractor (Mr Moncur) engaged by the Ministry of National Security purely for community engagement and he engages with the community far and wide. There are programmes run by the Royal Bahamas Defence National Youth Service office that engage over 1,000 young people in positive behaviour.
“We’ve had to step it down from intervention at high schools to interventions at primary school. The Royal Bahamas Police Force has re-engaged Urban Renewal; all of these programmes the previous prime minister stopped.”
Mr Munroe said he was tired of hearing from Dr Minnis, who he claimed lacked understanding behind the root problems of crime and added if he did, he would not have ended many of the social programmes targeted towards youth that were previously in place.
“We now have 15-year-old people killing people. How they interacted from 11 to 15 is important and it’s a matter that we need to take responsibility and stop playing politics,” the minister continued. “The reality is that you’ve had an uptick in crime everywhere, after the lockdowns. The lockdown was psychologically brutal and so all over the world, you’ve seen it.
“Now, as I said, I’m getting tired of him because he is a physician so he’s supposed to have insight on this. So, when he was making these decisions, he should have thought about it. He should have thought about the need for mitigation. They should have thought about the need not to stop urban renewal, not to stop programmes that interacted with young people and try to show them this is the right way to go. I don’t have time for foolishness.
“We’ve had an occasion where you’ve seen our neighbours to the south. All of it is happening. I heard they had a triple murder the other night involving a child. This isn’t limited to The Bahamas. It’s a global phenomenon.”
He also said the government is open to hearing crime prevention strategies but has yet to hear from Dr Minnis “other than when he comes in the House (of Assembly) talks and then runs like a coward”.
“We’ve not had one engagement from him. A man who was at the wheel for four years, presiding over the decline in social programmes for four years. I have been nice and kind, but it’s about time that he stops his foolishness. He’s no longer the leader of the opposition. He probably needs to consult Mr Pintard,” Mr Munroe said.
carltonr61 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
If the government data is correct and 85% give or take homes are ran by single moms, I suggest some females be hired to address mothers with teenage sons. If 85% of our population are without a lived-in father, as was said in the movie Jaws, "I think we need a bigger boat." Lil street man me in 2019 warned by OPM message that we face an unprecedented social calamity with hard lock downs. Now young poorly educated and ill equipped males and females are being told by single moms to fend for themselves as they are now adults in charge of their own bills. The World Bank also warned in early 2022 that far worst massive problems await us for decades taking into consideration early childhood socialization was missed for going into three years. As is said, "You sow the wind then reap a whirlwind." Most criminal gang crimes that occurred were based on control of street Marijuana sales. Only government control of sales will stop this street butchery. Though every Pastor is against Marijuana legalization but for decriminalization, it leaves billions of dollars on the streets in the hands of gangsters. Marijuana has a trajectory of cause and effect from dangerous to good based on age from pre-teen to those on deathbed. While gambling and cocaine use have an immediate negative effect on finances and depression on attempting to stop, Marijuana dependency may take years to lock the world of care and working spirit out. Because most users begin during teen years we have work force chilling out addiction. Imagine persons who should be learning just lazing in front of books. That alone crashes their future. It has been a problem for decades as the war on drugs has failed to the point that the USA Federal Government is also on the verge of joining States law on decriminalization and Legalization. As in Canada education should be a must with the first messaging rule being, "If you don't smoke don't start." Smoke, chocolate or sweets based edibles, vape, all impacts the user based on THC or CBD levels where the former gives you the high feeling and the latter out of your mind relaxation. And in the relaxation lies the problem and potential dependency and abuse.
