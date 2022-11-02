Munroe defends recruits hired to fight crime

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday defended the work of people engaged by his ministry to assist in the nation’s crime fight following criticisms from former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis regarding their performance.

On Monday, Dr Minnis accused the Davis administration of not having a workable plan to deal with the nation’s rising crime and also took aim at those hired by the Ministry of National Security to assist with violence interruption.

Earlier this year, former senator and talk show host Rodney Moncur was engaged as an independent contractor by the ministry, while Pastor Carlos Reid was hired as a consultant.

Dr Minnis told The Tribune that workers were “receiving the people’s money” but not producing the desired results to help crack down on crime.

Responding, Mr Munroe called on the former prime minister to “stop playing politics” and also explained their roles in the ministry which he insisted was being done effectively.

“Firstly, there’s one consultant by the Ministry of National Security,” Mr Munroe said before a Cabinet meeting yesterday. “That’s Dr Carlos Reid. Dr Carlos Reid is concerned with running programmes that intervene with fellows on the street and he does that. And if you have any idea about how it works, you don’t go around and put cameras on people you’re talking to. That is what he does.

“There is an independent contractor (Mr Moncur) engaged by the Ministry of National Security purely for community engagement and he engages with the community far and wide. There are programmes run by the Royal Bahamas Defence National Youth Service office that engage over 1,000 young people in positive behaviour.

“We’ve had to step it down from intervention at high schools to interventions at primary school. The Royal Bahamas Police Force has re-engaged Urban Renewal; all of these programmes the previous prime minister stopped.”

Mr Munroe said he was tired of hearing from Dr Minnis, who he claimed lacked understanding behind the root problems of crime and added if he did, he would not have ended many of the social programmes targeted towards youth that were previously in place.

“We now have 15-year-old people killing people. How they interacted from 11 to 15 is important and it’s a matter that we need to take responsibility and stop playing politics,” the minister continued. “The reality is that you’ve had an uptick in crime everywhere, after the lockdowns. The lockdown was psychologically brutal and so all over the world, you’ve seen it.

“Now, as I said, I’m getting tired of him because he is a physician so he’s supposed to have insight on this. So, when he was making these decisions, he should have thought about it. He should have thought about the need for mitigation. They should have thought about the need not to stop urban renewal, not to stop programmes that interacted with young people and try to show them this is the right way to go. I don’t have time for foolishness.

“We’ve had an occasion where you’ve seen our neighbours to the south. All of it is happening. I heard they had a triple murder the other night involving a child. This isn’t limited to The Bahamas. It’s a global phenomenon.”

He also said the government is open to hearing crime prevention strategies but has yet to hear from Dr Minnis “other than when he comes in the House (of Assembly) talks and then runs like a coward”.

“We’ve not had one engagement from him. A man who was at the wheel for four years, presiding over the decline in social programmes for four years. I have been nice and kind, but it’s about time that he stops his foolishness. He’s no longer the leader of the opposition. He probably needs to consult Mr Pintard,” Mr Munroe said.