Red Cross brings back high tea event

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Red Cross Society is reintroducing its high tea fundraiser next month under the patronage of the wife of the Governor General, Lady Clara Smith.

In the history of The Bahamas Red Cross, high teas were held in the gardens at Government House but this year it will be held at Holy Trinity Activity Centre in Stapleton Gardens.

The event is scheduled for December 4, under the theme of “Bahamian Celebrity Christmas High Tea Party” and will be hosted by Lady Darling, a former patron and past president of The Bahamas Red Cross Society.

“I am delighted to host this tea party, because it’s going to kick off the Christmas season,” she said at a press conference yesterday.

“We’ve got past presidents, past patrons, past fundraising chairmen, and some of the women that are in high society as we would call it in this country. We should highlight these ladies and our people in general that have worked with us and other organisations to raise funds and keep these organisations going,” she added.

The event will feature the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Pop Band, a table competition with a grand prize, hat parade, fashion show, table favours, and raffle prizes, and great food.

The proceeds will support the various outreach initiatives of the Red Cross, but most particularly, Meals on Wheels.

“The proceeds for this very spectacular event will go towards our programmes specifically, our Meals on Wheels programme. We serve on a daily basis between 150 to 117 hot meals in New Providence and probably another 60 meals daily in Grand Bahama,” said Alicia Pinder, Red Cross director general.

“As you could well appreciate, food has gone up a bit, but we do not want the quality of food to go down, as we expect to continue serving nutritious meals that are helpful to those who we consider the most vulnerable because they rely on us.”

For tickets, contact the Bahamas Red Cross at 242- 323-7370 or email anesbitt. brcs@gmail.com.