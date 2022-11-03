Ribbon to highlight violence

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development has partnered with civic organisations during the month of November to raise awareness about violence against women.

Yesterday, in the House of Assembly, Minister of State for Social Serves and Urban Development Lisa Rahming said through the global movement of the White Ribbon Campaign, the country aims to end male violence against women once and for all.

Throughout November, local entities, including The Bahamas Crisis Centre, The Rotary Club, Zonta Club and The International Men’s Day Bahamas will be working to reduce violence within the nation.

“A white ribbon will be worn in solidarity to stop the violence in our nation, particularly against women and girls,” she said in the House of Assembly yesterday. “Madam Speaker, The Bahamas will join countries all around the world celebrating White Ribbon Day.”

Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe launched the campaign at the Ministry of Social Services last Thursday by placing a white ribbon at the entrance to the ministry’s headquarters.

Ms Rahming encouraged men to speak out against violence as it makes the crime “more powerful” and dissolves any argument of sexual prejudice.

“Male violence against women and children is a cry for men to change their behaviour and take action. As a male led initiative, for white ribbon, seeks to empower men to not only champion the cause for women and girls, but also champion the cause against violence against men and boys,” Ms Rahming said yesterday. She also mentioned two women who were shot dead earlier this week.