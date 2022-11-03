Social services staff want minister out

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

PUBLIC servants from the Ministry of Social Services gathered outside the Bahamas Public Service Union yesterday to protest against Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe, as they accused the minister of “neglecting” the social service workers.

Kimsley Ferguson, Bahamas Public Service Union president, told reporters yesterday that the workers have had “longstanding” concerns about their careers and working conditions, however the government has neglected their issues.

“Some of the concerns that they (public servants) do have, are that they are only essential when it’s convenient to the government,” Mr Ferguson said yesterday.

According to the union’s president, he had previously met Mr Wilchcombe to express the concerns of union members, but to no avail.

“I would’ve expressed all of these concerns, the minister advised that he would’ve gotten back to me in about three weeks. Three weeks has now turned into 11 months, ten months, somewhere there about,” he said.

Yesterday, the protestors chanted: “We want our money and we need it now. We need our promotions, and we need it now. We demand to be respected and we want it now. Obie Wilchcombe got to go, Obie Wilchcombe got to go, Obie got to go, Obie got to go!”