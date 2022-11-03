Stop playing victim over climate change

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Until I read the letter in Tuesday’s column written by one Porcupine, I was beginning to think that I was alone in being both embarrassed and amused by Rochelle Newbold, our government’s special advisor on climate change, “calling out” (ie begging) “developed countries” (ie white ones) for their supposedly lopsided contribution to global warming.

The “developed” country that Ms Newbold was referring to in this instance was Denmark, which has been ranked as having the highest achievement in terms of climate change policies on earth, followed by Sweden.

In The Bahamas, by contrast, home solar systems were, until very recently, prohibited to protect the monopoly of our gas-guzzling state electricity producer, while successive governments continue to extend the cruise industry (where each vessel accounts for the carbon emissions of 12,000 automobiles) into the remotest parts of our archipelago.

Naturally, then, Denmark’s Carbon Dioxide emissions per capita for 2019 were 5.11 metric tons, while The Bahamas’ for the same year were 7.29 metric tons.

In fact, per capita, Bahamians are worse contributors to climate change than any major western European country apart from Germany, an industrial powerhouse which only slightly edges us out (at 7.91 metric tons per person).

It never ceases to amaze me how ready black governments are to adopt an essentially white supremacist narrative that sees blacks and their societies solely as subjects or victims of events, incapable of responsibility for their condition, while only white people and societies are capable of agency.

It is time we started to take responsibility for ourselves and our own lifestyles on climate change, rather than just jumping on the blame-whitey bandwagon that these empty talking shops have become.

After all, every major study of the effects of climate change has warned that low lying states like The Bahamas will be the first to disappear as polar ice dwindles and seas rise. If that isn’t enough reason to begin practising what we preach on carbon emissions, then we are truly beyond redemption.

ANDREW ALLEN

Nassau,

November 2, 2022.